Watch the moment Ifield secure title at Haywards Heath and Three Bridges set up thrilling final day
And it was that man Raminda Wijesooriya who was the star of the show again, hitting an unbeaten 126 as Graeme Dean’s men chased down 227 to win with 12.3 overs to spare. Dan Smith also contributed with 57.
This is Ifield’s second consecutive promotion after they won Division 3 West last season. You can watch the moment Wijesooriya hits the winning runs in the video above.
It was a brilliant weekend for Three Bridges as well and they go into the last day of the season on Saturday joint top of the Premier Division.
They just have to better what Preston Nomads do to win the title. Nomads have lead the way for most of the season but East Grinstead – thanks to a brilliant uneaten century by Leo Cammish – beat them on Saturday to open the door for Bridges.
And Joe Walker’s side did not falter as they hammered by Middleton by nine wickets.
Arran Brown (3-40), Connor Golding (2-24), Ben Lucking (2-5) and Rowan Naude (2-20) all contributed with the ball as Middleton were dismissed for 134. And despite losing James Russell early, Matt Boyle (64 from 33 balls) and Golding (58 from 45 balls) saw Bridges cruise home in just 13.5 overs.
The results leave Bridges and Nomads on 373 points each. Horsham are in third place on 355. If Bridges and Nomads lose and Horsham win, the latter could win the title. If Nomads and Bridges both win, the former will lift the title based on head-to-head results.
Bridges travel to Roffey, Nomads play Cuckfield and Horsham visit Hastings on the final day.