Weather, cricket and result perfect for Southwick and Shoreham CC

The weather, the cricket and the result were all perfect as Southwick and Shoreham CC clinched a fourth-place finish in Division 8 Central in the last league match of the season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Bell yet again won the toss and chose to field first with Jez Wheeler donning the gloves to become the ninth keeper of the season – until he also suffered the curse and dislocated a finger.

Wickets fell quickly as Paul Hudson and Gary Mussen saw off the first four batters in short order. Umesh Sathasivam in only his second appearance of the summer blasted 43 off 34 balls whilst Bhupinder Kumar scored a more circumspect 34 from 51 to edge their side to a competitive total of 168 all out from 32.4 overs. Youngster Huey Pitcher bowled a super spell taking 2-12 and Harry Dorgan sent down a parsimonious 4.4-1-6-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the start of the away innings the Southwick and Shoreham openers struggled to put ball to bat but when Adam Walter went after 10 balls Dean Ghasemi and Wheeler painstakingly built a solid partnership of 44, providing a base in which to push for victory. When Wheeler was caught for 19 from 28 balls, Dorgan soon followed for a three-ball duck and the Wickers contingent became ominously quiet.

Southwick and Shoreham CC's 2025 line-up

With Farhad Barakzai out of touch the game was now in the balance. However, with Ghasemi playing an essential anchor role Barakzai stepped up to the plate in glorious style, smashing 79 not out from 70 balls with 7 4’s and 5 huge 6’s.

With Ghasemi carrying his bat for 45 the pair put on a match-winning 125 to ease home with 7 wickets and 10 overs to spare.

Skipper Bell said: “It was a fantastic way to finish a very enjoyable season. There was a little dampness in the wicket at the start, and we thought it would get better to bat on through the day. We bowled very well to restrict them to 168. Dean and Farhad batted superbly together in their match-winning partnership.”