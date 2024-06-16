Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saturday’s weather created havoc in the Sussex Premier League, with only two of the five matches reaching a conclusion, making something of a lottery of the outcomes, – but new leaders Cuckfield will not be complaining.

At Roffey, Bognor’s journey was in vain with adverse ground conditions preventing any play at all.

At nearby Horsham play did get underway after a delayed start, but only 5 overs were possible before the game against Preston Nomads was called off. At East Grinstead the struggling hosts made 133-9 0ff 38 overs, but after just five overs of Three Bridges’ reply the game was also abandoned.

The weather was kinder in East Sussex, where, in a truncated match, Hastings bowled out beleaguered Worthing for 113 and then knocked off the runs to win by 6 wickets. The participants in the three abandoned games were each allocated 10 points, as were Worthing, whereas Hastings gained 20.

The sun was shining at Fondon - where the hosts lost to Steyning - but the weather truncated the league programme elsewhere

However, at Cuckfield visiting Middleton were dismissed for 162, William Goss taking 6-46, title holders Cuckfield winning by 6 wickets, crucially grabbing 30 points to head the table, leapfrogging frustrated Preston Nomads by a mere point.