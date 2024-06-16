Weather hits Sussex Premier League programme – and allows Cuckfield to go top
At Roffey, Bognor’s journey was in vain with adverse ground conditions preventing any play at all.
At nearby Horsham play did get underway after a delayed start, but only 5 overs were possible before the game against Preston Nomads was called off. At East Grinstead the struggling hosts made 133-9 0ff 38 overs, but after just five overs of Three Bridges’ reply the game was also abandoned.
The weather was kinder in East Sussex, where, in a truncated match, Hastings bowled out beleaguered Worthing for 113 and then knocked off the runs to win by 6 wickets. The participants in the three abandoned games were each allocated 10 points, as were Worthing, whereas Hastings gained 20.
However, at Cuckfield visiting Middleton were dismissed for 162, William Goss taking 6-46, title holders Cuckfield winning by 6 wickets, crucially grabbing 30 points to head the table, leapfrogging frustrated Preston Nomads by a mere point.
With a third of the Premiership programme completed, Saturday’s fixtures (in red ball 110 match over format) are: Bognor v Horsham, Middleton v Roffey, Preston Nomads v Hastings, Three Bridges v Cuckfield and Worthing v East Grinstead
