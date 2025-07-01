Welcome win for Horley Ladies

Heading into the sixth match of the SWCL Division Two East season, Horley Ladies were dangerously close to the relegation spot, but a three-wicket win over Dorking and Newdigate lifted them to fourth in the six-team division.

Bracing themselves for the hottest day of the year on Sunday, Horley elected to bowl first and got off to a great start with the in-form Megan Crisell falling for six to Lauren Waddington.

D&N were cruising along, not missing any opportunity to run but Nicky Williams was the next to go, in the sixth over, caught by Megan Griffiths off Cassie Gannon’s bowling. Five runs later, Sarah Oram was out lbw to Griffiths.

D&N’s Jude Turner and Karen Fordree forged a solid partnership, taking the score to 115 before Waddington bowled Fordree on 37. Karen Stockbridge arrived at the crease and Waddington sent her packing straight away, clean bowled.

Horley Ladies

Horley managed to slow the home team’s run-rate considerably, then Sarah Billiald was bowled by Waddington for her fourth wicket of the day (4-34).

Charlie Rose upped the speed, adding a quick 15 to D&N’s score but the combined efforts of Naomi Hamilton and Sarah Preston secured a much-needed runout. Millie Guthrie and Jo Dearsley notched up 13 runs before the end of the 30 overs with D&N finishing on 173-7 – a good total, with Horley feeling the match could go either way, but just happy to get out of the sun to cool down.

Horley’s opening duo Griffiths and Hamilton started well. Hamilton set off at a blistering pace, scoring 37 off 20 balls before hitting one straight to Nicky Williams at square leg, who took a nice catch off Jude Turner’s bowling.

Charlotte Gouldsborough took her place and watched as Griffiths (14) was caught off Turner’s bowling by Billiald. Kersti Meyer (10) was bowled by Turner, bringing Cheryl Douglas to the crease.

Despite the heat, Douglas and Gouldsborough ran everything possible and added vital runs to the board before Gouldsborough was caught and bowled by Crisell for 50. Waddington, after such a great day as a bowler, got a golden duck, lbw to Crisell. The hat-trick ball was unsuccessful and Horley needed 36 to win off six overs, with four wickets standing.

Douglas and Hannah Woodruffe kept the pressure up, getting the score to 170 with one over to go. To say the last over was tense would be an understatement. With just four needed, the first ball was a dot then Douglas was bowled for 26 by Fordree. In came Krystal Leaver under pressure, needing a run from every ball. She tucked the third ball of the over towards leg gully for one. A wide meant Horley now needed two from three.

The fourth ball was a dot and the fifth Woodruffe smacked a corker to mid-wicket and the fielder did an amazing stop but not quickly enough to stop the run. There was lot of pressure on Leaver facing the last ball with one run needed, but she kept her nerve, connected well and managed an easy run to secure the much-needed victory.