Action from West Chiltington and Thakeham's four-wicket win at Findon in division two of the Sussex League / Picture: Stephen Goodger

West Chiltington beat Findon in battled of promoted sides - in 40 pictures

Findon hosted West Chiltington as the two sides promoted from Sussex League division three west last year met in their division two opener - and the visitors took the victory.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 6:01 pm
Updated Sunday, 8th May 2022, 6:03 pm

Findon were bowled out for 159, Glenn Bridson starring with 70 and Hugo Gillespie taking 3-22. West Chilts got over the line with four wickets in hand, Gillespie outstanding with 83 not out to lead the charge and Sam Dunkley holding up the victory celebrations with 4-22. See pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked, taken by Stephen Goodger.

