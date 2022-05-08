West Chiltington beat Findon in battled of promoted sides - in 40 pictures

Findon were bowled out for 159, Glenn Bridson starring with 70 and Hugo Gillespie taking 3-22. West Chilts got over the line with four wickets in hand, Gillespie outstanding with 83 not out to lead the charge and Sam Dunkley holding up the victory celebrations with 4-22. See pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked, taken by Stephen Goodger.
1. Findon CC v West Chiltington and Thakeham CC in pictures
Action from West Chiltington and Thakeham's four-wicket win at Findon in division two of the Sussex League / Picture: Stephen Goodger
