West Sussex schoolgirl appointed ambassador for leading female cricket brand

A talented West Sussex schoolgirl is set to become one of the new faces of female cricket, after joining pioneering sportswear brand, Maiden Cricket, as its latest ambassador.

Eleven-years-old Jazmine Simmons, who plays for West Chiltington and Thakeham Cricket Club, has joined Maiden Cricket to help promote girls’ participation in cricket and grow the game for future generations.

Chichester-based Maiden Cricket was launched by teenage sisters Honor and Cat Black in 2024. Fed up with wearing uncomfortable and ill-fitting cricket gear made solely for boys, the girls set out to design stylish, comfortable and functional clothing specifically for female cricketers.

Female players from across the country were encouraged to apply to become a Maiden Ambassador, with the company receiving hundreds of applications. The programme supports female players aged 8+ who are passionate about promoting inclusivity and growing girls’ cricket in schools, universities and clubs.

Jazmine has been playing since she was seven years old after growing up watching her older brother play. She grew tired of watching from the sidelines and soon signed up to join her local girls’ team where she now plays as a talented all-rounder. She’s already competed in U15s matches and earned a place on the Sussex U11s county pathway.

Jazmine said: “I wanted to be a Maiden Ambassador because I believe in the power of sport for girls. Cricket has given me so much more confidence and discipline, and a brilliant group of friends too - I want other girls to have that experience.

“I’m passionate about celebrating the great talent we have in girls’ cricket and being a role model who shows that this game is for everyone, not just the boys. Maiden Cricket is doing amazing work, creating a brand that we’re proud to be part of and allowing us to play in a kit that actually fits us.”

Cat Black, co-founder at Maiden Cricket, added: “At Maiden, we’re all about championing girls’ cricket by highlighting what a fantastic sport it is for building confidence and team spirit.

“We’ve already built a great community to help share our mission and it’s awesome to have Jazmine join the crew. There’s no doubt she’s going to crush it as a Maiden ambassador.”

For more information about Maiden Cricket, visit www.maiden-cricket.co.uk/.