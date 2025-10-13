Sussex Cricket have appointed Mark West as Interim Chief Executive.

He will take the helm at Hove from October 20 while they look for a permanent replacement for Pete Fitzboydon, who departed recently.

Sussex said: “Mark brings extensive leadership and transformation experience across UK and international businesses and is also a Trustee of the Sussex Cricket Museum.

"Most recently, he served as Interim Chief Information Officer at Breedon Group plc, where he designed and implemented a new technology operating model to support the company’s FTSE 250 listing.

"His previous senior roles include positions with JAB Luxury GmbH, Stanley Gibbons Group plc and Harrods Ltd, as well as founding and leading his own management consultancy.

"Mark will support Sussex Cricket through its transition period while the process to appoint a permanent CEO is under way.”

West said: “I’m delighted to be joining Sussex Cricket as Interim Chief Executive. Thank you to Chair Jon Filby and the Sussex Cricket Limited Board for offering me this exciting opportunity.

“I look forward to engaging with the Members, sponsors and supporters; and working with the Sussex colleagues and partners to plan and prepare for the 2026 season.”

Jon Filby, Chair of Sussex Cricket, added: “I am very pleased that Mark, who initially joined us to participate in a commercial review, has agreed to become our Interim Chief Executive.

"He will support the leadership team during the transition period ahead of the appointment of a new Chief Executive and will be responsible for overseeing the budget review and the development of operational plans for the 2026 season.”