Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Wittering’s second XI are second in Sussex League Division 8 West after beating Roffey threes.

The visitors won the toss and fielded first on a flat track that was made for batting on first. Steve Day (35) and Dom Fecher (45) looked solid and no signs of danger, 11 boundaries in the opening stand of 63.

Each and every batter came in a made double figures, Mark Taylor (15), Joe Pink (11), Rohit Chauhan (21) and then the finishers Zach Stewart (20) and Nick Fitzgerald (19) bringing the total to 184 for 7 with the pick of the bowlers Ayaan Vahora 2 for 16, George Costello 2 for 25 and Sam Collins 2 for 37.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roffey went out to bat and experienced a loss of their opener after 4 ball to the skipper Kev Allsobrook. Between Kieran Baker and Allsobrook they restricted the scoring to a well below rate that placed the batters in a striking mode that eventually fell apart.

West Wittering 2nd XI in action last season | Picture: Chris Hatton

Chauhan after his quick fire knock with the bat enjoyed the attacking of his bowling and bagged 4 wickets in no time. Kyle airs was the batting star for Rofey with a excellent 51, and Vahora 42 ended their pursuit of the final score, ending on 151 for 9 after 40 overs.