What sporting events will be cancelled following death of the Queen? What have the Premier League and EFL said in their statements?

Decisions regarding further postponements in the calendar are set to be determined following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the Cabinet Office.

However, it is understood it will be left to sports event organisers to decide how to proceed, and postponements will not be mandatory.

A meeting involving representatives from sports governing bodies and the Government was scheduled this morning.

What sporting events will be cancelled following death of the Queen?

Manchester United’s Europa League clash with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford and West Ham’s game against FCSB in the Europa Conference League at the London Stadium went ahead on Thursday evening with pre-match tributes.

The Irish FA announced on Friday that all football in Northern Ireland scheduled for this weekend will not take place.

The LED board shows the images of Queen Elizabeth II awarding the Jules Rimet World Cup Trophy to Bobby Moore after England won the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley, after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away today during the UEFA Europa Conference League group B match between West Ham United and FCSB at London Stadium on September 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The Premier League and EFL have postponed all games on September 9 and 10. An EFL statement said: “Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II. This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend. Further information, in respect of how football, Clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course.”

The Premier League said: “At a meeting this morning, Premier League Clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”

The Scottish Professional Football League announced that Friday evening’s Championship clash between Dundee and Cove Rangers was off.

Cricket

Friday’s play between England and South Africa men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place.

Rugby Union

Northampton announced the postponement of their Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Saracens scheduled for Thursday evening.

The Scottish Rugby Union has postponed all domestic competitive games this weekend as a mark of respect and the women’s summer Test international between Scotland and Spain on Sunday is also off.

Rugby League

The RFL postponed Friday’s Betfred Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams, but the first Super League elimination play-off between Catalans Dragons and Leeds will go ahead as it is taking place in Perpignan, France. Further announcements about the weekend’s fixtures at all levels were set to be made “as soon as possible”, the governing body said.

Golf

Play was suspended for the day at the BMW PGA Championship and there will be no play on Friday.

Formula 1

Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled with a minute’s silence planned before practice on Friday and another expected before the race.

Athletics

The Great North Run, the world’s largest half-marathon, is set for Sunday. Organisers cancelled its 5k sister event on Friday, with a decision of the main race due on on Friday.

Cycling

Friday’s Tour of Britain stage was promptly cancelled and later on Thursday evening the rest of the tour, which was set to finish on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, was called off entirely.

Boxing

The weigh-in for Saturday’s proposed bout between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields will take place behind closed doors.

Horse racing

Racing at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday evening was abandoned following the death of the Queen.

The British Horseracing Authority also announced the meetings scheduled for Friday – including the third day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster – have also been cancelled.

A statement from Doncaster read: “Following today’s announcement regarding the terribly sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen, racing at Doncaster scheduled for Friday 9 September has been cancelled.

“All customers with a booking will be contacted directly by email with the options available to them.

“Details regarding upcoming fixtures including Saturday’s Cazoo St Leger Day are being reviewed and customers will be updated in due course.