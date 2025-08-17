Sussex’s batsmen have found their form at just the right time in the Metro Bank One Day Cup – pulling off two big run chases to revive their hopes of making the knockout stages.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish international Charlie Tear blazed a record-breaking maiden List A hundred as Sussex Sharks raced to their second Metro Bank One Day Cup victory in three days, chasing down Northamptonshire Steelbacks’ 295 for eight in style with seven wickets and 19 balls to spare.

That came after a thriller of a day-night clash at Hove which ended in victory over Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, Tear served up a barrage of boundaries all around Wantage Road, smashing 23 fours and 2 sixes in his spectacular 159 off just 146 balls – the highest ever individual score for Sussex against Northamptonshire in List A cricket. He shared a devastating opening stand of 216 off 202 balls with Tom Haines (76 off 81 balls, 9 fours, 1 six) – Sussex’s highest List A partnership for any wicket against Northamptonshire.

Charlie Tear was the star man for Sussex in their win over Northants. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

It was a day to forget for the Steelbacks with the ball, the bowling often wayward and with multiple errors in the field.

With the bat, James Sales narrowly failed to post another ton after his century in Northamptonshire’s victory over Durham on Friday, but his 98 (96 balls, 8 fours, 1 six) was the backbone of their innings.

He shared a stand of 115 off 104 balls for the fourth wicket with Stuart van der Merwe who looked at home on debut despite being dropped at slip first ball. His 59 (60 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) was a proactive, confident innings from the 20-year-old, full of invention. But with just 50 coming in the powerplay and Sales failing to kick on in the final overs, Northamptonshire’s total looked well below par. Danny Lamb finished with two wickets, but spinner Jack Carson’s miserly six-over spell deserved special mention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier Luke Procter (36) and Aadi Sharma (38) gave Northamptonshire a solid if unspectacular platform of 73 for the first wicket in 13.3 overs. Sharma swept Carson straight to Archie Lenham at backward-square before Procter, who passed 1,000 List A runs, fell soon afterwards, giving leg-spinner Lenham a comfortable return catch.

Two happy batters at the end of the Sussex run chase to beat Lancs | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Amidst a miserly spell, Carson bowled 16 dot balls in 17 deliveries, conceding just one run, his initial six-over spell bringing one wicket for just 13 runs.

Northamptonshire attacked at the other end instead, targeting Lenham, Sales cutting for four and smashing over long-on.

Tim Robinson fell quickly in identical fashion to Sharma, sweeping round the corner to Lenham in spinner Bertie Foreman’s first over. Foreman then nearly had van der Merwe first ball but Haines shelled a straightforward chance at slip, the ball running away for four. Unfazed, van der Merwe drove the unlucky bowler through the covers and began to accumulate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sales swept Carson over midwicket while van der Merwe sent one over extra cover for six. He scooped Lamb for four before sweeping Foreman to reach 50.

Even though van der Merwe upper cut to third where Lenham held an excellent tumbling catch, a big Northamptonshire total looked assured. Sales twice crunched Foreman through extra cover and moved into the eighties in style, smashing Lenham straight into the top tier of the Turner Stand.

But Sussex did well to contain as Sales grew becalmed, scoring just 21 in the final 10 overs.

New batter George Bartlett counterattacked after being dropped at extra cover, hitting Lenham straight for six and taking three boundaries off a Crocombe over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His luck ran out when he was run out for a quickfire 28 (18 balls), Fynn Hudson-Prentice deflecting the ball onto the stumps in his follow-through. It sparked a mini collapse, Northamptonshire losing four wickets in 19 balls. Lewis McManus and Dom Leech were bowled by Lamb and Hudson-Prentice respectively before Sales was agonisingly caught at cover.

In stark contrast, Sussex’s powerplay saw a wave of boundaries producing 80 runs in comparison to Northamptonshire’s 50 stage.

Tear was in full command. He played some textbook drives, cuts and clips off his legs, but also attacked, pulling anything short and smashing over long-on before a beautiful straight drive took him to 50. Haines too started to find the ropes even if he was fortunate to gather a six via a top-edge.

Indian legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal and debutant pace bowler Ben Whitehouse briefly stemmed the flow of runs, the youngster conceding just two off his first over. But the scoring was relentless. Haines whipped one through the on-side to bring up Sussex’s 100 off 85 balls, while Tear deposited Chahal over long-on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tear continued to gather runs all around the wicket, a cover drive off Chahal bringing up his century off exactly 100 balls. He pulled Whitehouse ferociously for four more and crunched him down the ground before tucking into a Dom Leech over which leaked 18 runs, including a straight six to bring up the 200 partnership.

Northamptonshire finally made the breakthrough in the 34th over when Haines hooked Whitehouse out to the sweeper on the legside boundary. Tear motored on past 150, reaching the milestone by swotting Leech over midwicket for six. His long innings ended with the finishing line in sight, caught at backward point off Leech. Tom Clark made 34 before he was bowled by Bartlett with five needed, John Simpson hitting six to wrap up the win.

Tear said: “We spoke in the morning as a group, as a batting unit, about wanting to play with freedom and intent from ball one. We've got naturally aggressive players, and when we let ourselves play like that, I think we get the best from ourselves.

“The chase on Friday against Lancashire filled the team with confidence. I think the way Clarky and Hainesy have been playing set the intent. And I think new batters coming in are just going from ball one, starting as if they were already 20 or 30. And I think that just keeps the momentum going and as a bowling unit, it’s going to be difficult to bowl at us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hainesy has masses of experience. We were just talking in the middle about plans and when to maybe go on the attack and when to just work it around. So, he helps hugely.

“I feel like I've been playing good cricket all year, and, yeah, it's just nice to get an opportunity and take it really. That’s the most pleasing thing.

“I got off to a quicker start than I thought I probably would have today. That just happened naturally, and I thought I've got to keep going. But then once you get out of the power play, you go through the gears and play the situation.

“It was quite a good wicket. It didn't spin loads, came onto the bat pretty nicely, a little bit two-paced at times. But a good wicket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we're getting better each game, which is an exciting thing. That's what you want to do in these sorts of tournaments. We’ll rest up now and then play Somerset at home. And yeah, we're full of confidence.”

On Friday, Sussex squeezed past Lancashire by one wicket with three balls to spare in a thriller at Hove. Chasing 339, Tom Clark’s 139 and Tom Haines (90) appeared to have done the hard bit by adding 232 in 32 overs – a new second-wicket record in 50 overs cricket for the county – to leave 98 needed from 17 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Instead, they collapsed in a flurry of poor shots to lose six wickets for 27 runs in 47 balls. When Archie Lenham was eighth out Sussex needed 39 from 27 balls but Jack Carson and Henry Crocombe held their nerve. Carson hit Charlie Barnard straight for six in the 48th over before launching Tom Bailey over mid-wicket and out of the ground in the next.

With one to win there was another twist when Crocombe was lbw to left-arm spinner Charlie Barnard off the second delivery of the final over. But last man Sean Hunt bunted the next ball back over Barnard's head to seal Sussex’s second win in four Group B games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire were in a good position at halfway after openers Michael Jones and George Bell put on 157 before Harry Singh’s 74 took them to their highest 50 overs total against Sussex.

Josh Bohannon picked up Charlie Tear with his second ball, but Clark and Haines then took control. The two left-handers didn’t offer a chance until Clark, on 120, top-edged a sweep but Barnard, running in from mid-wicket, couldn’t hold on as he dived forward.

Clark deserved that fortune given the quality of his stroke play, particularly his inside-out driving through the off and his ability to find the gaps on the leg side. The 24-year-old can seldom have batted with more freedom in any format for his county. None of the seven bowlers employed could tie either of them down until a tired Clark was bowled by off-spinner Arav Shetty in the 34th over. He faced 109 balls and hit 16 fours and five sixes.

With an end to attack Lancashire were transformed. Shetty, in only his third List A game, finished with 3 for 51 while 20-year-old Barnard, who conceded 23 in his first two overs, ended up with 4 for 56.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire’s 338 for 7 was underpinned by a fine opening stand of 157 in 25 overs by Jones and Bell, a new List A best against Sussex for the first wicket, beating David Lloyd and Farokh Engineer’s 146 at Blackpool in 1976.

Jones was the more aggressive, hitting three sixes in his 77-ball 82 before he mistimed a drive at leg-spinner Lenham and was caught at extra at cover. Bell played nicely for his 66 off 74 balls until he mistimed a sweep at off-spinner Carson. Between them Sussex’s two slow bowlers took a respectable 3 for 90 in 18 overs in batter-friendly conditions, but it was harder work for their seam attack on a sweltering afternoon.

Left-armer Hunt returned after nearly three months out and picked up a wicket and there were two in two balls for Crocombe, who finished with 3 for 61, but 21-year-old Singh propelled Lancashire beyond 300 with some very impressive ball-striking and placement, hitting five sixes in his 61-ball 74 which was a career best to boot.

Clark, who made 139, said: 'Tom (Haines) and I are best mates and have played together since we were very young but we don't tend to have the best partnerships together so it was really nice to spend such a long time in the middle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a good chat after losing to Middlesex at Lord's on Sunday about our roles and having more clarity so we just tried to take a positive approach and not get bogged down.

"We knew it was a very good pitch and if we played good, strong cricket shots and trusted ourselves and the surface we had a chance. We lost those wickets but credit to Jack (Carson) and Henry (Crocombe) at the end, they did a great job."