Wheatleys win it as Barcombe CC get back to winning ways

Barcombe CC scored 215-3 to beat Ifield 2nd XI by seven wickets in the Sussex Cricket League.

After last week's defeat away to Brighton and Hove Barcombe returned home to take on an Ifield team who have been flying high in the league.

Allan Trower lost the toss and Barcombe were asked to field first.

Trower and Joe Wheatley had first use and they started well - bowling tight lines and lengths and extracting movement and bounce. Runs were not easy to come by and Trower picked up the first - drawing the opener into playing the ball into Ole Callf's hands at mid off.

Josh Wheatley Imperious on his way to 88 not out

Nick Beck replaced Wheatley and Barcombe went up a gear. Leading by example was Will Marler, who was fielding like a man possessed. The bowling continued to remain tight - Will Johanson picking up from the pavilion end to keep up the pressure.

Ade Broadway and Josh Wheatley entered the attack and turned the screw in terms of restricting scoring but also began to pick up wickets. They were aided by excellent catching and fielding.

Beck dropped a chance, then sent in the worst throw imaginable to George Christmas but it resulted in a run out. Christmas took a superb catch from a Broadway nibbler that had the bowler leaping with delight.

Despite Ollie Allsobrook keeping Ifield spirits up with some lusty blows late on, Barcombe maintained pressure and Ifield closed on 212. Broadway had deservedly taken four excellent wickets.

Barcombe set about chasing the total and Callf and Callum Coppard got them off to a flyer. Callf was finally removed for a rapid 29 (out of 32). Beck joined Coppard and the pair traded some delightful cover drives before Beck also fell leaving Barcombe 54-2.

Josh Wheatley came to the crease and immediately looked in the mood.

Even when Coppard was removed for a solid 28, there was no let up in scoring as Joe Wheatley joined his younger sibling and treated the Ifield bowling with disdain.

The Wheatley brothers romped home in the 31st over. Josh closed on 88 and Joe on 34 giving Barcombe the full 30 points.

It keeps Barcombe in the top half of the table. This week the villagers take the short trip to Hurstpierpoint looking for another victory.

Player of the match - Josh Wheatley for his runs, a wicket and a catch. Honourable mention for Ade Broadway and his superb bowling spell that dazzled Ifield.