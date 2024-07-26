Why Slinfold CC are proud to see Akeem Jordan added to West Indies Test squad
The 29-year-old Barbadian played for four seasons for Slinfold from 2014, regularly topping both the batting and bowling stats – scoring over 1,000 runs and taking 60 wickets or more in three of his four seasons.
Jordan was called into the Windies squad as cover after injury and illness hit them but did not make the XI for the Edgbaston showdown.
Slinfold club chair Martyn Haines told us: “We were on a cricket tour in Barbados in 2013, when we were looking for an overseas player, and teenage Akeem was recommended to us.
"We didn’t really know what we were getting, but we soon found out! Early in the 2014 season we played Horsham in the Sussex T20 Cup and he made 51, including 4 sixes, and then took 3-19 – we lost off the final available ball, but it was quite a debut!”
Jordan helped Slinfold win the Mirfield Cup in his debut season.
Jordan, who also played for a Horsham midweek team, has played for Barbados Royals and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and featured in two ODIs, Haines continuing: “He went to Australia with the West Indies, but didn’t play so we hope he makes the Test team and I’ve sent him a good luck message, to which he responded – we’re very proud of him.
“When he played for Slinfold he usually stayed with us – and his friend Jofra was a frequent visitor...”
