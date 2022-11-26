West Wittering Cricket Club are thriving – and would love more local people to join them.

The club had a successful season on the pitch, with the first XI gaining promotion to Sussex League Division 3 West, the highest standard the club has ever been part of.

The second XI finished third in a strong Division 9 and a newly formed third XI will play in Division 12 for the first time in the club’s history.

Women’s cricket at the club is prospering, and with successful campaigns in both the Sussex Cricket Foundation Soft Ball League and the Sussex Slam Hard Ball competition, there is something on offer for everyone.

West Wittering CC's under-ten and 11 girls

The club are bridging the gap, with a growing girls’ section at U9-13 level, and they had a brilliant year, the U11s making it to the Sussex Cup finals Day.

Junior cricket is on offer for all, from All Stars (age 5-8) up to U14s.

The club also entered an U19 T20 team for the first time in 2022 and will do so again in 2023 – the addition of the third XI on a Saturday will allow a number of the club’s juniors and women to play league cricket for the first time.

Another highlight from the 2022 season was when one of the club’s stalwarts, Iain Lendrum, travelled to Australia to represent Zimbabwe in the Over-60s World Cup.

West Wittering CC's Wolverines

It’s an exciting time to be involved in cricket and West Wittering CC will welcome newcomers at all levels – whether they have never played before, or are an experienced cricketer, the club will have something for you.

The club are especially on the lookout for new women’s and girls’ players who want to experience the game for the first time and for players interested in being part of their new third XI.

Winter training is getting under way at Chichester Free School and is a perfect opportunity to come and meet the team and become part of a friendly community club.

For more information, you can contact Carl Tupper on [email protected] or find West Wittering CC on Instagram or Facebook.

West Wittering CC's first XI title winners | Picture: Chris Dyson Photography

