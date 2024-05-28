Wickers pay the price

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having won the toss and opted to bat the Wickers were disappointed to lose a couple of early wickets but an excellent partnership of 91 between Farhad Barakzai(46) and Harry Dorgan (48) put the batting side in a promising position. Middle order maestros Adam Walter and Harry Sutton scored 15 and 23 respectively before a startling collapse of the last 5 wickets for just 2 runs saw S&S sink to162 all out from

The Wickers paid a heavy price for their batting letdown as despite taking wickets regularly, knocks of 43 by Nitin Ohja, 29 from Bradley Haupt and 27 not out from Rickin Shah just saw Copthorne scrape home in a tense finish with 1.2 overs to spare and the loss of 7 wickets.

Gary Mussen, Harry Cracknell and Dorgan took two wickets apiece whilst Sutton bowled a tight but wicketless spell of 9-3-32-0. According to Captain Tom Bell “It was a disappointing match to lose, especially given our position after 25 overs, we were aiming for at least 200. But there were plenty of positives to take from a game that we know we could have won”

