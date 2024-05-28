Wickers pay the price
The Wickers paid a heavy price for their batting letdown as despite taking wickets regularly, knocks of 43 by Nitin Ohja, 29 from Bradley Haupt and 27 not out from Rickin Shah just saw Copthorne scrape home in a tense finish with 1.2 overs to spare and the loss of 7 wickets.
Gary Mussen, Harry Cracknell and Dorgan took two wickets apiece whilst Sutton bowled a tight but wicketless spell of 9-3-32-0. According to Captain Tom Bell “It was a disappointing match to lose, especially given our position after 25 overs, we were aiming for at least 200. But there were plenty of positives to take from a game that we know we could have won”
In contrast to the ones travails the 2nd XI enjoyed a fine victory over Goring by Sea 4th XI thanks to a sublime all round performance by Craig Dawson who top scored with 73 and took 4 wickets. Dawson was ably abetted by the limpet-like Tom Clitheroe who scored 26 from 106 balls!