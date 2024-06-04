Winchelsea CC fall short in high-scoring match
Winchelsea travelled to Burwash for a late arranged Sunday friendly fixture following both teams losing their scheduled opposition. On winning the toss, Winchelsea elected to field first in a 35-over game.
Burwash started their innings as they meant to go on hitting the first ball for 6. There were runs for J Callow (54), J Hammond (55), and L Williams (50) before each retired. Anthony Bradnum finished with figures of 2-68 including bowling E Seale (24). M Collins scored 33 before he was caught off the bowling of J Josiah (1-56).
James Bateman was the pick of the Winchelsea bowlers finishing with 4-64 including F Askari (19). Burwash were dismissed for 321 with F Collins finishing on 28 not out.
Winchelsea got off to a steady start in reply with an opening partnership of 66 before Jon Peters was dismissed for 45 by J Hammond who also dismissed Simon Wheeler (16) to finish with figures of 2-45. A third wicket partnership of 109 saw Winchelsea to 196 in the 30th over when Will Wheeler was dismissed having scored 59. James Jury (17) became the second victim of M Collins (3-34), opening batsmen Will Morfitt was the fifth wicket to fall having scored 74 and being stumped off the bowling of P Reed (1-24).
Winchelsea finished on 245-6, 77 runs short of victory.