Winchelsea secure first victory in more than a year
Winchelsea hosted Crowhurst for their latest Sunday friendly fixture and on winning the toss elected to field first.
The Winchelsea opening bowlers made early in roads in to the batting line up reducing the visitors to 28-4 through the bowling of Anthony Bradnum (1-21) and James Archer (3-20).
A fifth wicket partnership of 102 put Crowhurst back in control before P Bourn (51) was caught off the bowling of Mike Stoneham who went on to finish with figures of 3-72.
M Roberts scored 60 before he was stumped off the bowling of Simon Wheeler (2-14). M Gilchrest (13) and A Chapman (10) were the only other batsman to reach double figures as Crowhurst finished their innings on 180-9.
Crowhurst also made a good start with the ball reducing Winchelsea to 21-3 and then 43-4 through the bowling of J Bourn (2-48) and V Sarvesha (2-32) with only Chandu Wickramarchichi (14) reaching double figures. A fifth wicket partnership looked to steady the innings and see off the opening bowlers.
This partnership continued and saw Winchelsea to their first victory in over a year with Jon Peters (79 not out) and Will Wheeler (66 not out).
