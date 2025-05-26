Winchelsea settle for draw against Ashburnham

By James Jury
Contributor
Published 26th May 2025, 22:52 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 08:15 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Winchelsea CC hosted Ashburnham for their first home fixture of the season and had to settle for a draw after electing to field first.

The home side got off to a good start taking the first wicket in the second over, however a second wicket partnership of 120 resulted in a long wait for the next wicket.

A Waqur fell to the bowling of James Jury (1-24) having scored 76, S Osmond scored a hard hitting 59 not out before Anthony Bradnum returned to claim three wickets to finish with figures of 4-51 including A Froom (43) as Ashburnham declared on 202-5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Winchelsea got off to a steady start scoring 31 before Seb Osmond (24) fell to the bowling of S Byrnes (1-11). Dan Flanagan (14) then fell to the bowling of M Watson (1-55).

The big-hitter almost brought up his centuryThe big-hitter almost brought up his century
The big-hitter almost brought up his century

This brought Simon Wheeler to the crease to join Paul Hitchcott in a third wicket partnership of 67 before Hitchcott fell to the bowling of S Sharma having scored a well timed 71 which gave Winchelsea a chance of chasing the target.

Sharma claimed two further wickets to finish with figures of 3-24. Simon Wheeler (15) was dismissed by S Osmond (1-7) before Phil Wheeler (25 not out) saw Winchelsea to a draw with a final score of 165-8. D Corke (1-28) was the other Ashburnham wicket taker.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice