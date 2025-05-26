Winchelsea settle for draw against Ashburnham

Winchelsea CC hosted Ashburnham for their first home fixture of the season and had to settle for a draw after electing to field first.

The home side got off to a good start taking the first wicket in the second over, however a second wicket partnership of 120 resulted in a long wait for the next wicket.

A Waqur fell to the bowling of James Jury (1-24) having scored 76, S Osmond scored a hard hitting 59 not out before Anthony Bradnum returned to claim three wickets to finish with figures of 4-51 including A Froom (43) as Ashburnham declared on 202-5.

Winchelsea got off to a steady start scoring 31 before Seb Osmond (24) fell to the bowling of S Byrnes (1-11). Dan Flanagan (14) then fell to the bowling of M Watson (1-55).

This brought Simon Wheeler to the crease to join Paul Hitchcott in a third wicket partnership of 67 before Hitchcott fell to the bowling of S Sharma having scored a well timed 71 which gave Winchelsea a chance of chasing the target.

Sharma claimed two further wickets to finish with figures of 3-24. Simon Wheeler (15) was dismissed by S Osmond (1-7) before Phil Wheeler (25 not out) saw Winchelsea to a draw with a final score of 165-8. D Corke (1-28) was the other Ashburnham wicket taker.