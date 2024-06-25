Winchelsea suffer defeat Away at Northiam

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northiam 126-1, Winchelsea 125-8Winchelsea travelled to Northiam for their latest Sunday friendly fixture and on winning the toss elected to bat first on a warm afternoon.

Winchelsea got off to a steady start with an opening partnership of 46 before Simon Wheeler (30) was caught off the bowling of S. Boyagis.

Wickets then fell at more regular intervals, Freddie Mackenzie hit a quick 16 until he was caught off the bowling of J. Mackenzie (1-9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Haydon then claimed the wickets of Grahame Burton (16) and Paul Leveille (10) as he went on to finish with figures of 3-23. James Archer scored 14 before he was dismissed by Boyagis (2-42) and Hugo Morris scored 18 before he was injured.

Winchelsea suffered defeat in their latest match.

Winchelsea finished on 125 from their 30 overs with J. Goodwin (1-21) the other wicket taker.

Northiam made light work of reaching the target by hitting the ball to all parts of the ground. J. Fielding scored 63 before being bowled by Freddie Mackenzie.