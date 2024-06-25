Winchelsea suffer defeat Away at Northiam
Winchelsea got off to a steady start with an opening partnership of 46 before Simon Wheeler (30) was caught off the bowling of S. Boyagis.
Wickets then fell at more regular intervals, Freddie Mackenzie hit a quick 16 until he was caught off the bowling of J. Mackenzie (1-9).
Tom Haydon then claimed the wickets of Grahame Burton (16) and Paul Leveille (10) as he went on to finish with figures of 3-23. James Archer scored 14 before he was dismissed by Boyagis (2-42) and Hugo Morris scored 18 before he was injured.
Winchelsea finished on 125 from their 30 overs with J. Goodwin (1-21) the other wicket taker.
Northiam made light work of reaching the target by hitting the ball to all parts of the ground. J. Fielding scored 63 before being bowled by Freddie Mackenzie.
This brought R. Goodwin to the crease to join P. Thomson scoring 28 not out and 32 not out respectively as they reached the target in 18 overs.
