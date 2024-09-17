Winchelsea unable to reach target in low-scoring game

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Battle 111, Winchelsea 69

Winchelsea travelled to Battle for their latest Sunday friendly fixture on a sunny afternoon following a wet week. The home side won the toss and elected to bat first in a thirty over per side game.

The Winchelsea opening bowlers bowled a tight line and length and soon started making in roads in to the batting line up. Laurie Wray took two wickets as Battle were reduced to 13-4, Wray went on to finish with figures of 2-16.

Paul Hitchcott took two wickets in two balls twice in the final over of his spell to finish with figures of 6-8, with Battle reduced to 24-9 including a run out. Winchelsea opened the game up and a ninth wicket partnership of 87 saw the home side to a total of 111 with J Carthew scoring 74 and L Brand finishing on 17 not out.

Battle also made a good start with the ball reducing the visitors to 21-2 through the bowling of J Bourn (1-26) and A Rigby (1-16). A third wicket partnership of 39 steadied the innings before Paul Lindfield was dismissed for 35.

Wickets then fell at more regular intervals with no other batsmen reaching double figures as Winchelsea were dismissed for 69. The other Battle wicket takers were K Dudgeon (1-9), T Dudgeon (1-1), L Tullet (2-8) and Sam Barden (2-4).

The previous Winchelsea game was a visit to Beckley. Beckley scored 201-8 from their thirty overs with Jon Peters (3-10), Mike Stoneham (2-41) and Will Wheeler (2-68) the pick of the bowlers.

In response Winchelsea fell 12 runs short of their target with Chandu Wickramarchichi (26), Will Morfitt (17), Paul Leveille (24), Will Wheeler (68) and Simon Wheeler (22) all reaching double figures.