Winchelsea unable to take final wickets for victory

Winchelsea 206-8 Burwash 152-8 Winchelsea hosted Burwash in a hastily arranged fixture with both clubs having opposition cancelling. The home side won the toss and elected to bat first.

Sam Osmond and Dan Flanagan got Winchelsea off to a strong start with an opening partnership of 76 before the latter was dismissed having scored 23. Sam Osmond (55) was dismissed soon after as Morgan-Jones claimed figures of 2-33. A third wicket partnership of 37 saw Winchelsea to 121 as Seb Osmond fell to the bowling B Lipscombe (2-39) having scored 22. Simon Wheeler scored 55 before being caught off the bowling of Hammond (1-50), James Archer was the only other batsmen to reach double figures scoring 12 as Winchelsea reached a total of 206. H Blaydon (1-14) and Richardson (2-19) were the other Burwash wicket takers.

Winchelsea got off to a good start after tea taking the first wicket with the score on 10. A second wicket partnership of 68 looked to put Burwash in control before Seb Osmond (2-38) dismissed J Hammond for 43. Wickets then fell more regularly including the wickets of B Lipscombe (42) and D Widenden (32) as Simon Wheeler finished with figures of 4-48. Mike Stoneham (2-20) was the other Winchelsea wicket taker as they were unable to claim the final two wickets for victory with Burwash settling for the draw on 152-8.