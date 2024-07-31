Winchelsea win against Wittersham
Wittersham 154-8, Winchelsea 186-6
Winchelsea got off to a steady start with an opening stand of 46 before Jon Peters (22) was caught off the bowling of B Barrett (1-39).
Opening batsmen Chandu Wickramarchichi was then run out having scored 26. This brought Phil Wheeler to the crease to join Will Wheeler and both looked to punish any wayward bowling in a third wicket partnership of 83 before Will Wheeler was bowled having scored 63. Phil Wheeler was later bowled having scored 52 with Winchelsea posting a score of 186-6.
The Winchelsea opening bowlers made early in roads with James Archer (2-3) and Helen Harrod (2-13) dismissing the top order and make a victory for the home side unlikely.
D Ward provided some resistance scoring 10 before he was bowled by John Josiah (1-45). B Barrett scored 38 before he was run out. J Head (58) and T Willis (18) both reached double figures before falling to the bowling of Mikes Stoneham (1-44) and Jon Peters (1-5) respectively as Wittersham finished on 154-8.
