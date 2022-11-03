Born in Trinidad & Tobago, Seales made his Test debut for the West Indies at 19 years of age against South Africa in June 2021 and made an immediate impact as he took three wickets at an economy of 3.57 from his 21 overs.

He has since gone on to play nine Tests for his country, taking 36 wickets at an average of 21.77. His best figures came against Pakistan in August 2021 when he took 5-55, making him the youngest West Indies bowler to take a Test match fifer.

The exciting young seamer was also the leading wicket-taker at the 2021 LPL in Sri Lanka and will be available for Sussex from April to play both County Championship and T20 cricket.

Jayden Seales celebrates a wicket for the West Indies v England | Picture: Getty

Seales said: "As a young fast bowler, I want to expose myself to as many different conditions and challenges as possible. I can't wait to test myself in England and hopefully contribute to a winning start for Sussex in both Championship and T20 cricket."

Sussex Performance Director, Keith Greenfield, added: “Securing a quality overseas fast/seam bowler was hugely important us for the start of next summer, particularly in Championship cricket, so to secure Jayden ahead of others is fantastic for us.

“Those who have played against him and seen him at close quarters have been impressed by his skills and appetite for bowling. He has certainly started impressively in Test cricket, and it is also great that he wants to play County cricket and knows how important it can be for him going forward.