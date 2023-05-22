Horley men’s 2nd and 3rd teams both won their first league matches of the season, the ladies and under-11s also had wins to celebrate, but the men's 1sts lost in the Surrey Championship for the second week in a row.

Horley 1sts got off to a tidy start at Haslemere after the hosts elected to bat. A runout from Ant Puttick and a wicket from Jon Barnett, caught by Puttick, plus two wickets in consecutive overs from skipper Charlie Robins had them in the driving seat with the hosts on 84-4.Adam Stephenson came into the attack, picking up from where he left off last week, clean bowling A Hooker off the last ball of the 40th over and from the first ball of the very next over Ben Davies ran out J Wright and Haslemere were 114-6.

Guy Derham took the seventh wicket and Davies’s two, caught by Luke Smith and Dave Dyer, meant Horley restricted Haslemere to 169-9 from their 50 overs.Horley’s innings got off to a good start as Regan Derham (46) and Puttick (14) batted well, the former picking the gaps in the field with relative ease. When Puttick fell, Matt Ware (23) joined Derham and both were picking up singles where they could. Derham finally holed out and from 78-2, Horley collapsed to 98-6. Will Taylor (15) was one of only four Horley batsmen to make double figures, trying his best to dig in and get Horley to the finish line, but they were bowled out for 129 in 42.3 overs.It was a disappointing result for Horley after the position they had got themselves into, however they will pick themselves up and go again next weekend when they entertain Thames Ditton.

Horley 2nd XI cruised to a 132-run victory over Byfleet in Surrey 2nd XI Division One, with Aryan Patel making an unbeaten 52 on his return from university and Rob Woodward taking 4-24.Horley were put in and while opener Andrew Thomas struck 42 from 41 balls, and Toby Davie made 40, the rest of the top five didn’t reach double figures.

The jubilant Horley Under-11s after their cup win over Reigate Priory

After Horley were 120-6, Matthew Reid and Patel rebuilt the innings until Reid fell for 38. Patel continued on, batting well with the tail and got Horley to 220-9.Byfleet’s reply got off to a flyer with 14 from the first over before Woodward found his line and dismantled the stumps of their top four batters. That was the end of any attempt from Byfleet to chase Horley’s score as tight bowling from Max Davie, Ben Stewart (2-10) and the evergreen Trevor Stevens, who took four wickets for 14 from 8.5 overs wrapped up the game.

A fine innings of 75 from 75 balls from Nick Chadwick helped Horley 3rd XI beat Rudgwick by 112 runs in Sussex Division 11 West (North).Horley were put in and Josh Mason and Dirk Douglas got the score ticking over on a slow wicket and outfield.Some tight bowling from Rudgwick resulted in the loss of Mason for 16 but Chadwick then made light work of the tough conditions, hitting ten fours and two sixes before finally being caught.Khurram Jalil’s 23 saw Horley push through the 40 overs with a respectable score of 208-7 and Horley came out to field looking to pressure Rudgwick and get some early wickets. Evan Grimwood and Darren Croft both bowled tightly and Croft picked up two wickets. Then Jorell Wildman and Kieran Childs came on to bowl and Wildman took 4-17 in a great nine-over spell – one bowled, one lbw, one caught and bowled, and one caught by Jack Poplett – while Childs took 2-28.Ryan Bunn and Will Hofmann came on to finish off the attack, with Bunn picking up the final wicket.

Horley & Outwood Ladies beat Purley by 90 runs. Horley were put in and a good knock of 37 from 47 balls by Kersti Meyer set the foundation for them.Horley went on to a total of 165-8 with Charlotte Gouldsborough making 23, Ella Gouldsborough 19, Marianna Graham 20 and Tina Howard 16.Lauren Waddington and Ella Gouldsborough produced tight early bowling and restricted Purley well, before the latter took the first wicket at the end of the third over.

Two wickets for Graham had Purley at 55-3. Howard bowled a wicket maiden to take the fourth wicket with a great catch from Charlotte Gouldsborough.Megan Griffiths took the fifth and sixth wickets with fast and accurate bowling, leaving Purley struggling to keep pace with the run rate. Tracey Edwards and Martha Spalding took a wicket each and wicketkeeper Cheryl Douglas got a runout as Purley were all out for 75 from 17 overs.