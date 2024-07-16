Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A wonderful week of cricket at Crowhurst Park with success for Juniors, Women & Girls, and Sussex League teams

Portslade 1st X1 (132-all out) V Crowhurst Park 1st X1 (135-3)

Electing to bowl first Park made an early breakthrough, Matt Constable (1-16) and kept the home team under pressure throughout their innings. Wickets fell at regular intervals with spin trio Nick Peters (4-17) Ollie Constable (2-33) and James Bunday (2-37) Portslade were dismissed for a below par 132 despite the batting of Daniel Morley (34)

In reply all of the Crows batsmen that got to the crease made runs. Adam Nash (2-28) got both openers. There followed a match winning un beaten partnership of 71 between skipper Tom Powell (23*) and Jacob Watson (51*) that saw Park home in just 26 overs.

Jon Peters CPCC 3rd X1 skipper leading the way.

Crowhurst Park 2nd X1 (169-3) V St Peters 2nd X1 (168-all out)

Being invited to bat first, visitors St Peters got off to a flying start through Asanka Srimal (40) and Jamie Ricketts (15) could not maintain their early fortunes once Crows found their line and length. Avinash Kagade (23) made a useful contribution before Park began to dominate. Wickets were shared with Charlie Furgason (3-24) and Gary Chatham (3-37) returning the best figures as St Peters faded to a below par total of 169

In reply Park lost an early wicket, but quickly built a platform. Gary Chatham (21) backed up his bowling performance, but St Peters began to fade when Dan Flanagan (44*) and James Wilson (40) prospered. The match ended with a flourish from Freddie Russell (33*) to see Park home with overs to spare.

Wadhurst 1st X1 (171-5) V Crowhurst Park 3rd X1 (175-9)

James Bunday contributing to 1st X1 success.

Away to Wadhurst Crowhurst Park’s young and talented tail end batsmen Oliver Middlehurst (13*) and Logan Adams (12*) guided Park to victory with just one wicket to spare.

Earlier the home side posted a challenging total of 171-9 with every bats men contributing, Mike Metcalfe (37) Josh Kemp (21).

In reply Crows skipper Jon Peters (3-23) with the ball and (47) with the bat put in an all-round performance, supported by Paul Lindfield (28) and Monty Watson (27). It was however left to the tail enders to secure the winning points.

Crowhurst Park 4th X1 (127-7) V Sidley 2nd X1 (175-9)

Park did not have quite enough fire power to get over the line on this occasion.

Crows Andrew Osmond (6-15) had a memorable game