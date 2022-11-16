Worth School named among top schools for cricket again

For a fifth year in succession, Worth School has been named as one of the leading schools for cricket in Britain.

Worth Schoolm cricketers

Under the guidance of former professional cricketer and Level 4 coach Mr Raj Chaudhuri, Worth’s cricket programme for boys and girls is widely regarded to be outstanding, with a number of students going on to win district, county and regional representative honours.

This has been reflected in Worth being named in The Cricketer magazine’s top 100 senior schools in the country for 2023. The Cricketer, the world’s oldest and best-selling cricket magazine, in conjunction with Durant Cricket judged entries against an extensive set of criteria, which included a compelling commitment to cricket in the curriculum, facilities, fixture programmes and coaching. Worth is delighted with this accolade, which shows our determination to provide the best coaching programme possible for boys and girls in the school.

The School runs its own cricket academy, with a strong ethos based on developing confidence through competence, supporting aspirational cricketers to achieve their goals in combination with an excellent academic education.

Academy cricketers benefit from up to 10 hours coaching per week throughout the year with excellent facilities including indoor and outdoor nets, three bowling machines, a nursery in the Summer Term and video analysis capabilities. We run eight representative sides open to boys and girls, plus an all-girls U13 side in the Summer Term.

Mr Chaudhuri said: “We are very proud to get this award for a fifth year in succession. It shows we don’t standstill; we continue to evolve in order to deliver a programme which allows promising young players to achieve their potential, as long as they work hard. As a school we promote girls and boys playing in the same team. Our programme is based on the needs of the individual player relating to his or her stage of development.”