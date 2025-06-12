Worthing and Littlehampton cricketers among teams thwarted by rain

Littlehampton celebrate a wicket against Billingshurst - picture by Stephen Goodger

The first rain-hit weekend of the local cricket season left most of our teams without a result on Saturday – but plenty at least got some action in.

Worthing were among sides beaten as rain arrived later in proceedings. In their Division 2 match at home to St James Montefiore, the visitors scored 267-5 with Harry Merritt-Blann (2-54) the most successful bowler.

Worthing reached 39-2 in reply (Nick Ballamy 28no) before the sides were forced off.

In Division 3 West, Littlehampton asked the visitors to bat at The Sportsfield and 50 from Jack Smith and 53 by Theo Trevelyan-Clark took them to 246 all out in their 45 overs. Ben Duffell took 3-44, Andy Greig 3-41 for Littlehampton. See the match in pictures by Stephen Goodger here.

The Littlehampton reply got under way and skipper Mike Askew scored 17 but at 44-3 the rain arrived and that was that.

Findon-Middleton twos and Chippingdale-Chi Priory Park were among other games in the division to start but not finish but Steyning won by seven wickets at home to Pagham as they reached a rain-reduced target.

Steyning bowled out Pagham for 106 with James Johnson taking 4-24 and Jake Martin 5-23 and their reply of 60-3 in 20 overs was enough in the rain-reduction rules.

The truncated day of cricket leaves Burgess Hill top, Billingshurst second, Steyning third and Findon fourth – all within three points of one another.

Broadwater and Goring were washed out in Division 4 West as were Southwick and Shoreham in Division 8 Central.

With the Southwick & Shoreham CC 1st XI’s outing at the charming Clayton ground rained off, it fell to the seconds to entertain local cricket lovers as they finally managed to start their season with a home match against Rustington threes.

Rustington won the toss and stuck the Wickers in on a drying wicket. The innings began badly when Kevin Peel was run out by Finley Ansell for nought and a sorry procession of rusty batters were soon treading a weary path back to the pavilion.

Five of them deemed it unnecessary to trouble the scorer as S&S subsided to a dreadful 4 for 5 from 6 overs and a subsequent 10 for 8 from 10! Eventually they reached the giddy heights of 31 all out, Stephen Lloyd top scoring with 8.

The family of the match were the Palmers, 14-year-old Jessica bowling very accurately for her 4 (6-2-9-4) wickets ably supported by her dad Danny (age undisclosed!) who took 5-4-2-3.

Despite the loss of Harvey Metcalfe for 2 (Ct. Andy Hyatt b. Dean Ghasemi) Rustington sailed to victory in 6 overs thanks to Matthew Lehmann’s 20 and David Sterley’s 10.

All will be hoping the foreast of a brighter weekend to come is accurate.