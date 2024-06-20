Watch more of our videos on Shots!

News of Worthing, Haywards Heath, Littlehampton, Findon, Steyning and Southwick & Shoreham features in this latest round-up from the Sussex Cricket League.

Worthing CC beat the weather on a day when many teams didn’t – but couldn’t quite get the better of hosts Hastings.

​The Sussex Premier League match was reduced to a 20-overs-a-side game with wet weather affecting many grounds in Sussex throughout the day but the home team edged to win to leave Worthing still looking for their first victory.

Worthing were all out for 113 in 19 overs before Hastings got home in 18.2 overs with four wickets down.

Action from the Findon-Steyning match | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Skipper Darryl Rebbetts said: “It was a frustrating day all round really.

"Obviously playing a T20 is never ideal because it takes the chance of getting 30 points away straight away.

"We were 20 light with the bat and annoyingly once again we didn't bat the overs and had to defend more than we would have liked to in the back end of the innings.

"We didn't do the basics well enough and we have to be honest with ourselves if we are going to compete with the other batting line-ups.

"Without becoming a broken record, we fielded well without taking our run out chances and we bowled tightly but were always behind the eight-ball and they could chase without too many risks or shots in anger.”

Rebbetts said they’d go again this week at home to East Grinstead when the red-ball format begins and added: “We think this format is an opportunity to string some wins together.”

Haywards Heath skipper Callum Smith says there’s plenty more to come after his side went 13 points clear at the top of Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League.

Heath won by six wickets away to Preston Nomads twos on Saturday in a match reduced to 20 overs a side.

Ollie Moore and Chris Abbey each took two wickts as Nomads were restricted to 134-7 – then 41 from Ben Matthew and 31 from Anish Padalkar helped them home with three overs to spare.

Skipper Smith said: “I was happy we managed to get a game on, to be honest, after turning up and seeing very wet conditions.

"Big thanks to the guys at Nomads for getting the game on, even if it was only a T20.

"We are building good momentum and looking forward to some red ball games now which I think will suit us.

"After a poor start, our bowlers, led by 17-year-old Ollie Moore and some of our spin attack, dragged it back in our favour.

"We were confident in the chase and tried to be positive in the powerplay. Rory Livingstone and Anish Padilkar both scored quick 30s and that was the game done, to be honest.

"Ben Matthew saw us home with three overs to spare with a nice 40 not out.

"We will take each week as it comes but we are happy with how it’s gone so far and I think with a good young side the energy is great.”

Heath look to make it six wins from seven when they host Rottingdean on Saturday.

Pagham v Littlehampton

Division 3 West

Littlehampton headed to Pagham full of confidence after last week’s big win against Middleton twos.

Overnight rain meant the outfield was wet but the pitch was, on the whole, in good condition.

Captain Mike Askew won the toss and elected to bowl. Openers Mac Cox (5-28) and Akshay (2-19) were in the wickets straight away and Pagham were in big trouble at 40-7.

However, young Oli Mason (42) and Justin Scott (32) put on 71 for the eighth wicket and Pagham finished their innings on 141 all out.

Pagham were clearly well up for it and came out firing and reduced the away side to 3-2.

However, the hosts were soon knocked down a peg or two when Australian Connar Robson strolled to the crease. What happened was simply unbelievable.

The Australian took on the Pagham bowlers and hit a chanceless 114 not out off just 47 balls. Harry Standing (24*) supported very well and Littlehampton walked away with an eight-wicket victory with 27 overs left.

“There’s only one place to start and thats to mention Connar’s innings,” said Askew. “To walk in at 3-2, he could have easily gone into his shell and just tried to survive but he did what he does best and that’s take the bowlers on, and we walked away with a very easy win. Mac was fantastic with the ball taking a five-fer.

”Everything is clicking and people are enjoying playing. We’ve gone from just hoping to pick up as many points as possible to ‘we can actually win this game’. We were predicted to finish bottom, so ain’t doing too bad!”

The Wickers won the toss and decided to field first, a justifiable decision as on dampish pitch with the ball keeping low a succession of very young EP batters fell victim to some excellent bowling.

Only the more experienced Colin Smith held things together until Summers joined him at the crease and a partnership of 30 sailed the away side into calmer waters.

With Smith bowled by Tom Corrigan for a battling 41 from 91 balls, it was left to Summers and O’Keefe to lead their team to a respectable score of 170-7. Summers finished not out on 52 in a mature display with S&S rueing a couple of missed chances.

Skip O’Keefe hit 16 before he was run out and the extras column amounted to 49 for the EP cause.

Harry Cracknell returned the best bowling figures of 2-18 and there were two wickets apiece for 13-year-old Ahmed Oryakhail and Tom Corrigan with Pacey Hull bowling five overs for just 11 runs

The Wickers response began badly as a succession of batters departed for ignominious ducks. Only the grizzled pair of Howard Carter (17) and Mark Broxup (8) managed to keep the bowlers at bay until a late flurry of 17 from Cracknell’s blade lifted the spirits.

EP’s bowling was impressive, Mark O’Keefe and James Beattie bowling tight spells and O’Keefe’s young son Bertie taking 4-8 in his five overs of leg spin as a humbled Southwick & Shoreham tumbled to 66 all out.

Findon and Steyning beat the rain to produce a close tussle in Division 3 West.

Steyning batted first and totted up 171-9. Gregory Iago top-scored with 24 as Akarshan Arora took 3-32 and Fin Roberts 3-30.

Findon went close in reply but were all out for 164. Roberts also starred with the bat, scoring 60, but Hywel Jones’ 3-19 was pivotal in securing Steyning’s win.

The result left Steyning second and Findon fifth.

