Goring were on the end of one of the more remarkable innings seen in the Sussex Cricket League so far this season – as Ram piled up 484 for 7 in their 45 overs.

All the bowlers suffered in the Division 4 West clash as the visitors made hay, with Bunty Suthar scoring 129, Hersh Tank 133 and Naresh Negi 76. Chris Geere (2-62) had the best Goring figures.

Chasing that many was always going to be near-impossible but Ben Cartwright’s 111 not out made sure they made it respectable.

Skipper Rob Haggart (46) and Iain Haggart (43) took them to 270-4 – which on many other days would have been a winning score.

Chris Geere was Goring's best bowler in the loss to Ram - picture by Stephen Goodger

Goring captain Alex Maynard said: “Credit to the groundstaff because what a beautiful track to bat on – and the outfield was lightning fast.

"I wasn’t playing but was watching, I’ve never seen substantial and sustained hitting like it, every player seemed to just come out and connect with everything.

"Ben batted beautifully for us, though, which shows his quality. Nearly 800 runs scored made it a great day for the spectator.”

The result leaves Goring ninth.

In Division 2, Worthing slipped to an eight-wicket defeat at Hastings Priory.

Worthing were bowled out for 195 and Priory reached the target just two down, with skipper Harry Scowen scoring an unbeaten ton.

Sixth-placed Worthing will look to return to winning form at home to fifth-placed Brighton on Saturday.

On a breezy afternoon north of the downs, in Division 8 Central, Preston Nomads fourth XI skipper Malorie Short won the toss and elected to bat first against Southwick and Shoreham on what appeared an excellent wicket.

Two young Wickers had been dropped at the nearby Poynings ground leaving Harry Dorgan with only nine fielders at his disposal for the first 45 minutes!

Dorgan marshalled his diminished forces well and despite a lack of early wickets Nomads were kept on a tight rein.

Gary Mussen bowled Gary Hector for an early success, but Luke Schildkamp (38) and Luke Owen (30) batted steadily until skip Dorgan put paid to their ambitions. When he bowled youngster Jack De Waal for a golden duck the away side were on top but Julian Musto’s 45 and Sam Collyer’s 23, helped by some dropped chances, saw Nomads towards a respectable total of 192 all out from 40 overs.

Mussen bowled well for his 3-26, Dorgan took 3-61 and Tom Bell 2-11.

Southwick and Shoreham began well in the chase, Adam Walter looked in fine fettle and Dean Ghasemi played sensibly but when captain Short brought herself and Schildkamp into the attack the match swung in Nomads’ favour. Ghasemi swished across the line and was bowled; Farhad Barakzai struggled to 12 from 52 balls before a run out.

The asking rate rose as various batters found ways of getting bowled, including the impressive Walter having hit 40 from 70 balls. Harry Price managed 17 and Mussen scored 13 last knockings as the Wickers slipped to 125 all out from 37 overs.

Short and Schildkamp finished with impressive figures taking to 2 wickets each, Danny Carey-Poynting also pocketing a couple.

Dorgan said: "We were a bit sloppy in the field which gave them an extra 40 runs. We made a good start to the chase, but our middle order couldn’t see us home."