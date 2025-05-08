Worthing CC get cricket season off to winning start against Littlehampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing CC’s competitive season had a winning start as they won at Littlehampton CC in the Sussex League T20 Cup.

Worthing skipper Martyn Swift said: “It was a good game and both sides competed well. Littlehampton certainly started the better and had us three down very quickly.

"Young Ed Middleton held our batting together in the middle order and allowed Alex Watkins to come in and hit a very impressive 43* and was supported well by new signing Jed Bandy to take us to a defendable total of 147.

Alex Watkins hits out for Worthing CC at Littlehampton

"Littlehampton went on the attack in the second innings and we knew early wickets would be important. Thanks to some outstanding fielding from Darryl Rebbetts and Henry Chandler, we took our chances.

"The attack did well to bowl Littlehampton out for 82 - with a very attacking batting line-up. Stand-out bowlers were Harry Dunn and Nathan Shoultz.”

Worthing begin their Sussex League Division 2 campaign next Saturday away to West Chiltington and Thakeham. Littlehampton are again in Division 3 West and start on Saturday at Ansy.

After a strong showing in 2024, Littlehampton’s 1st XI are looking to build on last year’s competitive campaign. With a settled squad and growing momentum, the team will be aiming to again challenge near the top of the table.

The club welcome Australian Alex Stafa, whose all-round abilities are expected to strengthen the side. The core of the team remains intact, and there’s quiet confidence that continuity and team spirit can drive another successful season.

Skipper Mike Askew will be hoping his side set the tone early as the side prepares for a competitive league where consistency will be key. With a mix of experience and youthful energy, Littlehampton look well-placed to make another strong push.

"I always say I want to improve on the previous season,” said Askew. “Last year we were outstanding for 80% of the season and were even top for part of it.

" Unfortunately, we fell away at the end of the season and finished 4th but that was our highest position in the Sussex League since 2010.

"This year, it would be great if we can finish higher again but as always I know this league will be very tough. We have added Alex Stafa and he looks promising already, taking a four-fer against Worthing in the cup. Our side remains largely the same and I look forward to seeing how youngsters Ben Duffell and Will Ashby-Skyrme get on this year.”

Littlehampton are looking to set up a girls’ section by running all-girls Dynamos sessions for 8-11 year olds on Friday nights through the summer. For more, take a look at the club’s social media.

Southwick & Shoreham CC

by Steve Carden

Following a long winter, the advent of spring and the return of longer sunny days has seen the players of Southwick & Shoreham Cricket Club searching their attics and cupboards for mouldy and ill-fitting cricket whites.

Batting shots and bowling actions are being honed at nets in anticipation of a glorious new season. The grounds team led by Bernie Hughes have been beavering away at Buckingham Park and Southwick Green cutting and rolling wickets and sprucing up the pavilions.

The club say they are disappointed that Adur District Council have deferred plans to rebuild the facilities at Buckingham Park for at least a year but are hopeful that a much needed revamp will take place in the not-too-distant future.

There have been changes in the running of the club following the retirement of club stalwarts Des O’Dell as chair and treasurer Mark Broxup, both of whom were tireless in their efforts for the club and have left with a legacy to be proud of.

A new team led by Alex Mackhail-Bremner are now learning the ropes and looking to drive the club forward.

The 1st XIwill play in Division 8 Central of the Sussex League and begin their campaign on Saturday (May 10) with a visit to East Grinstead 3rd XI.

Skipper Tom Bell is confident of a good season but is concerned about player availability. He is hopeful that more of the promising youth squad will be pushing for places. The twos must wait until May 24 before they see action at home to Worthing 5ths.

Meanwhile, Southwick & Shoreham Sheilas say they aim to embark on the 2025 cricket season with their usual vim, vigour and enthusiasm. Last summer they were put in a league with Preston Nomads, Chippingdale and Rustington.

Their first match saw them win by one run against a very strong Nomads team. The rest of the season however proved a little more challenging as they lost three matches, conceded one and managed to get a game started with one ball faced before torrential rain stopped play. Indoors they faced Shoreham Seabirds, Steyning and Storrington. They got off to a flyer and won their first match, but soon ran out of steam and lost the second match by 16 runs. Steyning pulled out of the league shortly afterwards. After a lengthy break from both training and matches, the Sheilas embarked on the second round of fixtures. Lack of training showed but they did not lose their sense of humour or ability to support each other. The team said: “The Sheilas are an amazing group of ladies ranging from 13 years to 60 years old who have a great sense of community, passion and enthusiasm. Training is always full of chatter, encouragement and plenty of laughter. We are supported by an amazing female coach and committee.”