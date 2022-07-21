Worthing CC march on with win at Broadwater - Southwick are sunk

Broadwater's Gareth Challen is dismissed by Worthing / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Broadwater won the toss and chose to bat in ideal conditions.

Having had a steady start at 127-3 Broadwater lost their last seven wickets for 17 runs with only Benn Challen (39 not out) and Luke Wells (35) making any notable contributions.

Harry Dunn was the pick of the worthing bowlers with 4- 20 and there were two wickets apiece for Enrico Silva and Finley Wood.

In reply Worthing knocked off the runs with relative ease, only losing two wickets in 28 overs.

John Kaye was the mainstay of the innings with 36 and Rohan Ryan finished on 48 not out. Neil Hewitt and Akhona Mbanga shared the wickets.

Dormansland v Southwick - Division 7 Central

A Southwick team shorn of its main bowlers headed in some trepidation to the Surrey borders knowing the batters would need a significant score if they were to take anything from the match.

Dormansland decided to field first and chase. The Wickers set off at a decent pace with Dean Ghasemi (14) and Kallum Howell (26) getting early runs.

Harry Dorgan hit a splendid half century (59) before being caught, in-form Adam Walter scored 39 not out and keeper Craig Dawson chipped in with 15 to finish with a decent but under par score of 191-4.

The hosts’ openers started well and soon took the game beyond Southwick’s reach, Eastlake scoring 61 before caught by Howell bowled Broxup and Williams blasting his way to 80 not out in a total of 194 for 2 off 91 overs.

The pick of the bowlers were Mark Broxup who twirled away for figures 8-0-30-2 and 14-year-old seamer Matt Rowson, 5-1-19-0.

Skipper Dorgan said: “We batted well in the heat but didn’t quite get to a par score. They got off to a quick start and we struggled to contain them. Lovely tea though!”

Southwick 2nd v Seaford 4th

Seaford’s ten men batted first against nine-man Southwick, running up a respectable 175 all out in the final over.

Wickers struggled to get anywhere near the Seaford total but at least they managed to bat out the overs on their way to 147-7 thanks to a last-wicket partnership between young Christian Lloyd (14) and the ancient John Sharman (12).

But the story of this contest belongs to journeyman Bernie Hughes who has been around the club for years and is one of its most enthusiastic participants.

He rarely gives the scorers wrist-ache and has never been known to turn his arm over but cometh the hour and cometh the man - thrown the ball in desperation he succeeded in taking 4-40 off eight overs!