We have news of Worthing, Haywards Heath, Findon, Goring, Littlehampton, Steyning, Broadwater and Southwick & Shoreham in our latest round-up of local cricket.

Worthing’s hunt for their first win since being promoted to the Sussex Premier League goes on – but they almost grabbed it at Bognor last weekend.

​Worthing scored 233-9 at the Regis Oval with skipper Darryl Rebbetts leading the way with a knock of 91.

An innings of 84 by Oliver Dabinett-Jays in the reply was crucial as Bognor got home with three wickets in hand, despite two wickets apiece for Giorgio Rigali, Martyn Swift and Rhys Atkins.

Benn Challen at the crease in Braodwater's win over Burgess Hill twos | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Rebbetts said: “We had mixed emotions about Saturday's narrow loss. On the plus side, we were much more disciplined with the bat, batting the full 50 overs and scoring maximum batting points.

"We know this is our target every week and have to be more consistent with it. We just valued our wicket more and that naturally put pressure on the bowlers to search for wickets.

"We bowled and fielded excellently, especially Rhys Atkins making his first team league debut with two important wickets. It shows we can compete at this level and that confidence and belief is what it takes to stay in the league this season.

Akhona Mbanga batting for Braodwater| Picture: Stephen Goodger

"Those are the games we want to be a part of and credit to Bognor for chasing well after the loss of a couple of early wickets – it was an exceptional game. We are back at home this week against Horsham and look to continue with the progress we've made so far this season.”

Haywards Heath remain one of four teams sharing the lead in a competitive Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League thanks to a third win in four.

Callum Smith’s side’s latest victory was a comfortable eight-wicket win at home to Mayfield, who they bowled out for 143.

Smith said: “It was good to get back to winning ways. The bowlers really set the tone and got us on top early and from their we squeezed and kept things tight.

“Aussie leg spinner Chris Abbey finished with three wickets and there were two up front for Dan Gee and Ollie Moore, who both impressed.

“Chasing a small target can be tricky but 50s for Fred Wallis and Rory Livingstone eased any nerves and set up a comfortable win.

“We head to St James this week who are also going well, sitting joint top with us, so we’re looking forward to that one.”

In Division 3 West it was derby day at Findon, where the home team beat Goring by 119 runs. Findon were put in but didn’t mind one bit as 135 from Daniel Cormack and 89 by Fin Roberts led them to 295-4.

It always looked like it would be too much for Goring and 62 from Danny Pittham was the only knock of note in the reply as they were bowled out for 176.

Littlehampton lost by two wickets at Billingshurst. Batting first, Mike Askew’s side struggled and only 74 from A Goyal enabled to reach 142 all out.

Billingshurst also found it hard going and three wickets from B Duffell gave Littlehampton hope but the home team got over the line with two wickets in hand.

Steyning lost an absolute thriller away to Middleton twos by one run. The hosts scored 279-5, with Christopher Barnett taking 2-35 before Steyning were bowled out for 278, despite Gregory Iago’s 125.

In Division 4 West, Broadwater march on at the top after a fourth straight win.

Having lost the toss Broadwater’s 201-7 was a good score on a slow low wicket.

Paul O’Sullivan with 51 and Akhona Mbanga with 49 put on 103 for the fourth wicket and were the mainstay of the Broadwater innings.

Burgess Hill’s innings never got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Hill were 138 all out in their reply with two wickets apiece for Mbanga, skipper Benn Challen and Freddie Tomlinson.

Suuthwick & Shoreham v Streat & Westmeston

Division 8 Central

Streat & Westmeston regretted their decision to bat as wickets tumbled on a low,slow Buckingham Park wicket.

An excellent bowling display and some fine fielding saw the away side restricted to 74 all out in 35 overs.

Wicketkeeper Craig Dawson took three catches and secured a run out.

Michael Lee top scored with 19 before he was run out by a stunning throw from Harry Cracknell.

Harry Dorgan took 3-8, Harry Sutton 2-12 but all the bowlers distinguished themselves.

Returning to cricket after a four-year break opener Peter Fieldwick strode out confidently, but he was run out off the first ball of the innings without facing a ball.

Farhad Barakzai and Dean Ghasemi went on the attack and hit a number of boundaries to spread the field. Sutton hit 24, Dorgan19 and Barakzai was not out 23.

Skipper Tom Bell said: “It was excellent to get back to winning ways with a comprehensive victory. We didn’t give the opposition a chance to get into the game, first by keeping up the pressure throughout their innings and second by batting very positively in our run chase. It was a tremendous team effort.”

Southwick & Shoreham twos beat Goring fours in a high-scoring match.

Wickers totalled a 199-9 thanks a fantastic knock of 97 by James O’Farrell, assisted by Findlay Walter and Bernie Hughes.