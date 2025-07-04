Worthing to stage its first T10 cricket tournament later this month

An unforgettable day of cricket is in store at the Hillbarn Lane Ground in Worthing on Sunday, July 20.

Eight teams – including clubs from the Sussex and Hampshire leagues and a couple of powerhouses from London – will battle it out in a high-octane T10 tournament.

With knockout clashes, semi-finals, and a grand finale on the main pitch, this is grassroots cricket at its most electrifying!Prizes:

First prize is £1,501 plus a trophy, runners-up take home £751 and a trophy, there are medals for the best bowler and batsman and for the player of the tournament.

Play starts at 9am and is due to finish at 6pm.

Event partners and sponsors include Trinity Mortgages (main sponsor), Newbery Cricket (official equipment partner), plus several other valued local sponsors who have helped make this event possible.

The event will also feature Indian food stalls, a raffle draw and a kids’ play area.

Organisers welcome anyone interested in sponsoring the event or advertising. If you are interested, please contact us on Instagram – @worthing_warriorscricket

Don’t miss out – bring your friends, your energy, and your love for the game.