Croft and Thomas clinch David Johns Trophy – but Haywards Heath’s see-saw season continues

Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst returned to winning ways as they continued to rebuild their season after a difficult start.

They enjoyed a successful weekend, with victories at Handcross and at home to Southgate Park, to make it three wins in their last five games in all competitions, before falling to a comprehensive defeat to St Francis.

The rinks were shared at Handcross, with John Box’s and Marge Breading’s triples both winning, but there were defeats for Dorothy Glasby’s and Elsie Wilding’s – the latter trio pipped by just one shot – as Heath won 66-62.

The following day, the margin was considerably greater as Neville Dalton’s triples team eased to a 23-10 victory and Anne Bosman’s 21-10. John Box and team went down 13-20, but the margin was not enough to help Southgate, who lost 57-40 overall.

On Bank Holiday Monday, St Francis, achieved some revenge for their recent double defeat at the hands of their town rivals, winning comprehensively on their own green.

Although three of the four triples were very close, St Francis won all four contests for a 68-44 victory.

* There was a thrilling finish to Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst’s first internal competition final of the season as Andrew Croft and Clive Thomas took the David Johns Trophy in a dramatic deciding end.

The pair remained unbeaten throughout the competition, played over a single day, to Australian Pairs rules, but looked destined to be runners-up as Nicola Coles and Stephen Banks – also unbeaten – took a 3-0 lead on the first two of the scheduled three ends.

Andrew Croft and his partner, Clive Thomas, remained unbeaten throughout the day

But Croft and Thomas won by three on what was due to be the final end, tying the scores at 3-3, and then held a three-shot lead in the decider, only for Coles to wipe out two of the holding woods to lose agonisingly by a single shot.

Results:

Handcross 62, HHBH 66 (Elsie Wilding, Graham Brown and Tony Ashby lost 12-13; John Box, Eileen Waddingham and Graham Barton won 20-13; Marge Breading, Mark Gooch and Martin Gaskell won 19-16; Dorothy Glasby, Doug Cowell and Rowland Morris lost 15-20)

HHBH 57, Southgate Park 40 (Neville Dalton, Judy Aldis and Elsie Wilding won 23-10; Anne Bosman, Mark Gooch and Graham Brown won 21-10; John Box, Graham Aldis and Bob Sutton lost 13-20)

Nicola Coles so nearly wiped out the deficit with the final bowl of the match

St Francis 68, HHBH 44 (Anne Bosman, Clive Thomas and Bill Mann lost 7-22; Marge Breading, Chris King and Mark Gooch lost 14-18; Neville Dalton, Eileen Waddingham and Elsie Wilding lost 12-15; John Box, Jacquie Kelly and Tony Frost lost 11-15)

David Johns Trophy: Andrew Croft and Clive Thomas beat Nicola Coles and Stephen Banks 4-3.