Haywards Heath and Beech Hurst bowlers enjoyed their most successful competitive week of the season so far, triumphing in two of their three midweek competitions.

Their Australian pairs teams set them on their way with a convincing 47-36 victory over Barcombe in the Nicholas Soames Trophy, earning them all 10 points on offer.

Then they picked up eight points in their John Spriggs League encounter with Newick, winning 44-42, thanks to rinks wins for Bob Sutton’s and Rowland Morris’s fours – the squad’s first victory in this year’s competition.

The only blot to their copybook was in the Mid Sussex League, where Crawley Town swept all before them to pick up all 10 points in a 65-39 home victory.

Andrew Croft enjoyed a particularly successful week

Although Heath were well beaten in a friendly at Horsham, who won all three triples contests, they bounced back in style at home to Southwick Park, edging a fascinating contest 61-56, having won one of the four rinks by a phenomenal 23 shots to four.

That rink was skipped by the club’s reigning men’s champion, Andrew Croft, who earlier in the day had progressed through his first challenge in the Mid Sussex Champion of Champions competition, defeating Newick’s Debbie Mayo 21-5 in just 15 ends.

Results: Mid Sussex League: Crawley Town 65, HH&BH 39 (Neville Dalton, John Milsom, Julia Jarvis and Graham Brown lost 11-28; Anne Bosman, Judy Aldis, Stephen Banks and Elsie Wilding 12-18; Andrew Croft, Graham Aldis, Tony Ashby and Marge Breading lost 16-19). Crawley Town 10 points, HH&BH 0. Points. John Spriggs League: HH&BH 44, Newick 42 (Basil Larkins, Wendy Alexander, Jill Hatfield and Phoom Saihom lost 14-17; Bob Sutton, Bill Mann, Ken Starnes and Dorothy Glasby won 15-12; Rowland Morris, Gwen Croft, Tara de Silva and Clive Thomas won 15-13). HH&BH 8 points, Newick 2 points. Nicholas Soames Trophy: HH&BH 47, Barcombe 36 (Bob Sutton and Linda Huntley beat Mandy Price and Guy Morris 16-10; Rowland Morris and Jill Hatfield beat June Gale and Gordon Gurman 16-15; John Box and Gwen Croft beat John Blackmore and Julie Windless 15-11). HH&BH 10 points, Barcombe 0 points. Horsham 54, HH&BH 43 (Basil Larkins, Eileen Waddingham and Dorothy Glasby lost 16-19; John Box, Wendy Alexander and Mark Howell lost 14-17; Nicola Coles, Tara de Silva and Mark Gooch lost 13-18). HH&BH 61, Southwick Park 56 (John Box, Gwen Croft and Mark Howell lost 13-18; Andrew Croft, Eileen Waddingham and Bill Mann won 23-4; Bob Sutton, Rowland Morris and Dorothy Glasby lost 5-21; Marge Breading, Mark Gooch and Martin Gaskell won 20-13).