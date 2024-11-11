Cross Country at Glyndebourne doesn't disappoint

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The second match of the Sussex Cross Country League was set in the grounds of Glyndebourne.

A very challenging course with a hill that challenges even the most seasoned of runners! But what a view and a perfect place to spectate and encourage the runners on our HY AC coach Kwame was in his element cheering every child (and adult) up that hill!

The first race was the under 11 girls who had a 2km route to complete. Ivy Buchanan, Evelyn Cornford, Matilda Skelton and Miley Wigmore all ran very well and showed such determination and grit on their hill climb especially. Ivy's strong start and solid performance throughout the race secured her a 2nd place finish.

Next were the under 11 boys with Benji Pocock, Michael Mansell and Theo Morton, these boys gave it their all, Benji showed his strengths and right from the beginning began to open up a lead, once he had conquered the hill there was no catching him and he secured HY's first win of the day.

Jessica Harmer in action at Lee Valley

The under 13s compete over a 3km course, Amelia Skelton, Tera Buckland, Francesca Tarrant, Mia Leonard and Jessica Wilson went first for the girls and with a convincing performance Amelia claimed 3rd spot! Next was the boys turn with Henry Sully, Noah Mayhew, Ben Sims and Tommy Mills. Strong runs from all our under 13s really showing the efforts they are putting in are getting good results.

Our 11-strong under-15s team of Isabella Buchanan, Scarlett Dixon, Florence Tewksbury, Megan Hopkins-Parry, Kitty Morgan, Olivia Collins, Ava Morrisey, Ellen Gates, Sophie Smith, Daisy Welch and Antalia Cole did not disappoint either and their consistent training really shone through as this 4km course was 2 laps of the u11's course, which meant going up 'that hill' twice!

Isabella led the way with the eventual second place competitor on her shoulder, undeterred by this pressure she ran her own race, a close and exciting contest to watch, but Isabella's strength on the hill helped her to open the gap and with a strong finish on the final downhill secured the win. Zion Okojie and Harvey Jones ran in the under 15 boys, solid performances from them both.

Under-17 Sophia Collins joined the senior and veterans ladies team of Amy Dixon, Carly Hopkins, Rachel Wigmore, Becky Mabon, Deb Read, Sharon Mayhew, Lisa Buchannan and Sonnii Pine in completing the 5km distance, consisting of a 2km lap and a longer 3km final lap.

U11 Boys winner Benji Pocock leading the way

Despite the tough and hilly course some outstanding performances and all finishing with a great sense of achievement!The men finished off the day with an 8km route, this was taken on by David Ervine, Barry Buchannan, David Holland and Alfie Johnstone with all 4 running superbly and looking very strong.

Closer to home at the Bexhill Remembrance Run Dave Mayes led the HY athletes home in the half marathon securing 4th place in an impressive time of 1:22: 52, Tom Brampton was not too far behind him in 14th place running in 1:34:20 and Jacquline Patton finishing with a PB of 2:24:03 in 97th position. The 10k race was taken on by Nathan Bible in a speedy time of 39:26 gaining him 10th place, Toby Stace secured 16th in 42:59 and Jo Smith was the 23rd lady back in 57:01. Fantastic running by all!

Sunday saw pole vaulters Beth Wilson and Jessica Harmer off to Lee Valley to the Vault London Development Meeting. Both girls showed big improvements in their techniques and came away with indoor PB's. Jessica cleared 2.14m with a good attempt at 2.24m. Beth achieved a strong 2.34m first time clearance and was close at 2.44m. A great start to their indoor season.