Cross country is a hit for Hastings runners

On Saturday the National Inter Counties Cross Country took place in Nottingham, HY were racing for the Sussex area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imogen Matthews came in 27th place in the senior ladies category, with a time of 30:14, Imogen showed great athleticism out of the 266 runners. In the U15 Girls category, Isabella Buchanan came 28th out of 304 runners, she crossed the line with a time of 16:01 and Scarlett Dixon came in 69th with a time of 16:44, Florence Tewkesbury came in 186th with a time of 18:08. Barry Buchanan showcased his skills in the Senior Mens category with a time of 36:36 coming in 211th out of 277 runners. Amy Dixon came 115th out of 266 runners in the Senior Women category with a time of 32:49. Amelia Skelton smashed the course with a time of 13:21 coming 103rd out of 308 runners.

On Sunday the spring weather was glorious with the sun shining on Paddock Wood. This race is known for its Fun, Flat, Fast course around the hop fields of Kent that attracted 2400 runners. Carl Adams came in 122nd place with a time of 1:18, Amy Dixon raced again coming in 299th place with a time of 1:24.29, Kieran Moss crossed the line in 261st place with a time of 1:26.59, Joshua Gilbey put his hard training to good work coming in 451st place with a time of 1:29.24. Rachel Wigmore has been training consistently this shone through with her time of 1:33.21 coming in 557th place. Terry Puxty came over the line in 1.36.37 in 657th place. Benjamin Jones came in 670th place with a time of 1:37.04 and David Clarke came in 902nd place with a time of 1:44.16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also in the Garden of England was the Lydd 20 miler, this is a long established flat course around the town of Lydd. The 20 mile route attracted almost 500 runners, Danny Blackman came in 99th place with a time of 2:36.48, Sonnii Pine came in 176th with a time of 2:51.02, Lisa Buchcanan smashed the course with a time of 3:09.18 coming in 267th and Jason Johnstone put his hard training to good work with a time of 3:34.24 in 391st place. In the Half Marathon Jamie Webb came in 15th place with a time of 1:27.53 and Jim Ballard came in 261st with a time of 3:03.05.