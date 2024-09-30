Cross Country is back with an HY medal haul!

This weekend of racing for our HY Athletes started with the Sussex Cross Country Relay Championships on Saturday, where our athletes were out in force. After a very wet week the ground was surprisingly firm and the sun came out shortly before the first race, adding to the enjoyment of the day.

The under 11's run a straightforward race of approximately 2000m before the older age group relays, Benji Pocock got off to a great start and after leading from pretty much the start increased his lead to come through in an amazing 1st place our other U11 competitors were Edward Dixon, Evelyn Cornford, Miley Wigmore, Malik Adb El Haleem, Michael Mansell, Ivy Buchanan and Matilda Skelton who all had a strong start to the season running well. Next came the under 13's, both girls and boys running in the same race with each of the 3 members in the team covering 2800m. The first HY AC team home was our Boys team consisting of Tommy Mills, Henry Sully and Noah Mayhew in third place securing a bronze team medal, the first of our girls teams was not far behind and Amelia Skelton, Mia Lennard and Tera Buckland finished with a Girls Silver medal in second place, our B team of Francesca Tarrant, Alyssa Cornford and Elsie Harmer ran brilliantly. In the Under 15s race also covering 2800m, HY AC had three girls teams in this race with the A team of Megan Hopkins-Parry, Florence Tewksbury and Isabella Buchanan securing 1st first the girls and the Gold medal, Scarlett Dixon, Ava Morrisey and Kitty Morgan completed the B team with Sophie Smith, Daisy Welch and Ellen Gates in the C team, the boys U15s team was Aiden Larkin, Zion Okojie and Harvey Jones all running well with some outstanding efforts.In the Women's and U17s race HY entered 7 teams all running 4000m. They were made up of Coco Isaac, Jessica Harmer and Fallyn Shields in the U17's, Ivy Buckland, Carly Hopkins and Rachel Wigmore, Amy Dixon, Deb Read and Sharon Gates, Lisa Buchanan, Hayley Foster and Leanne Badrock in the V35s, Sarah Peters, Michelle Harrod and Jenna Harmer along with Susannah Gates, Sue Dunn and Holly Wigmore as Senior women and Becky Mabon, Sonnii Pine and Emma Welch in the V45 category. The mens race was the last of the day where HY were represented by a team of 4 men each also running 4000m, they were David Ervine, Alfie Johnstone, David Holland and Matt Harmer. Some great performances and the determination that these athletes put in was evident, a fantastic start to the season! In the Lake District and to scale the heights of Scaffel Pike Danny and Steve Cornford completed the second of the RatRace Sea to Summit Ultra challenges, 33miles from the coast up the mountain and back covering 5600ft of elevation this was a tough challenge taking over 10 hours to complete.The Hastings Seafront 10k took place on Sunday with an 8 strong team taking part in the race. The course offers great views of the scenic seafront is is a fast flat out and back course with 161 runners taking part. Conditions were windy but the HY team came out strong, Stuart Piper came in 7th place with a time of 38:02, David Irvine came in at 8th with a time of 38:16, David Mayes came 9th place overall with a time of 38:36 this placed him in 1st place for his age category. Nathan Bible came in at 14th place with a time of 39:57, Joshua Gilbey came in 17th place with a fantastic time of 40:42, Sean Bottomley put his hard training to good work coming 20th place with a time of 42:18. Next to finish was Aaron Bourner in 23rd place with a time of 43:16 and Benjamin Jones hot on his heels in 24th with a time of 43:20 securing a new PB.Staurt Piper said ‘The conditions were very windy but good to run a local race with a good atmosphere with all of the other club members’.Folkestone Half Marathon attracted 4 of our members Nicky Stiles was first home in an impressive 1:33.21 (PB) David Brogan came next in 1:46.01, with Matt Harmer finishing in 1:41.53(PB). Our last HY athlete was Jacqueline Patton who secured a PB completing this course in 2:28.09, fantastic achievements by all. Paul Gallop was our sole representative at the Tonbridge Half where they had the pleasure of Dame Kelly Holmes leading their warm up and starting the race, Paul finished in a solid 1:56.40.