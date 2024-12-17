Cross-country ‘mudders’ undeterred as the going gets tough

Hastings Runners, defending champions of the East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League – in a joint entry with Hastings Athletic Club – sent a 19-strong mud-friendly entry to Newplace Farm in Framfield near Uckfield last weekend.

For the runners in green-and-black there was the extra incentive of Club Championship points in the penultimate race of the 2024 season. But facing them was a tough two-lap course, a shoe-sucking slog lasting roughly five-miles, that would have tested the mettle of tracked military vehicles as it followed the waterlogged and often quagmired edges of fields heavy with clay – made worse on the second lap by the footprints of the more than 400 entrants.

The weather was clear and fine, but the conditions underfoot were a major test, more so than the rising gradients that occupy more than half of each lap. True, there was a downhill breather, and a brief scenic interlude through woodland alongside a lake, but these were soon replaced by a short-but-sneakily steep climb to the start of the second lap – and the finish funnel after the second circuit.

The ESSCCL is a six-race series – although already curtailed to five, following the cancellation of last month’s second meeting due to Storm Bert – in which a runner’s best three points-scoring runs count towards their individual rankings.

Alys Woodward of Hastings Runners completed the race almost mud-free – and laughing!

Cross-country demon Martin Noakes had another great run and is currently second in the MV60 standings. Claire Thomas, Jane Coles and Sarah Marzaioli enjoy the same ranking in the FV40, FV50 and FV70 age categories, respectively – with Yok Lin Richardson not far behind Sarah in fourth. Ben McNeill, who missed the first race in October, is already placed 11th among the Senior Men.

Meanwhile, doubts were raised over the sanity (though not the self-motivational skills) of Steven Hoath – 19th in the MV35 bracket after just this one race – who was so disappointed with his pace that he did a third lap, seemingly just to punish himself.

Well done, too, to Alys Woodward who crossed the finish line almost mud-free despite and laughing with joy after the ordeal she had chosen to pass a Sunday morning.

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk