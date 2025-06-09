Crowborough Beacon Golf Club captain Nigel Smith held his Charity Day in aid of Asthma + Lung UK.

It was a Charity Invitational in glorious sunshine with 64 players playing a best 3 from 4 Stableford competition.

Playing in fine weather and excellent course conditions, the top team with a fantastic score of 124 points were Andy Selfe, Tom Wolfe, Craig Martin & Connor Silvey.

Runners up with 112 points were James Goddard, Christopher Henderson, Gary Reeve-Wing & Malcolm Walker and Malcom Gofton, Sue Gofton, Darren Leech, & Jill Leech came third with 108 – beating Chris Tolman, Charles Wheeler, Adam Blackburn & Peter Jones (23) on countback. T

Lady Captain Jan Stuart-Menteath with Angela Fry and Vanessa Harris, winners of the Ladies Invitation

The amount raised for Asthma + Lung UK was in excess of £2,000.

The juniors held their Merle Smartt Trophy, won by previous junior captain Max Manning with 34 points. Just one point behind with 33 points and taking the runners-up spot was Elias Wood and in third was Joe Penton with 30 points.

Eighteen ladies invited guests from other clubs to join them at the Ladies’ Spring Charity Invitation. On a chilly spring day the ladies played a four ball better-ball format and with an excellent 48 points Angela Fry and her guest Vanessa Harris took top spot.

The runners-up were Ruby Woolley and her guest Caroline Snelgrove with a score of 45 and just one point behind were Dorothy Turton and her guest Jane Torrance. Irene Toyne won the nearest the pin prize for members on 13th hole and Lesley Chipperfield was nearest to the pin on 3rd for guests.

Captain Nigel Smith and club manager David Mackellow

The club held their Members’ Guest day with over 80 members inviting a guest to join them for a free game. An optional pairs fourball better ball was played which was followed by a barbecue on the terrace.

Top score of the day went to George Jones and guest Andrew Scott with an amazing score of 47 points. With a score of 45 points the runners-up spot went to Richard Stengel and his guest Thomas Woodgate who beat both Andy Martin and Ian Barrett and Michael Pickett and Matt Francis on countback

The ladies played for the Hopper Cup and this flag Medal Foursomes was won by Jan Gibb and Robyn Judd who managed to get to the edge of the green on 19th hole. Also progressing to the 19th but finishing with their drive and taking the runners-up spot were Liz Manktelow and Philly Dagwell.

Third were Sharon Taylor and Claire Boucher who finished alongside the flag on 18th hole.

Twelve pairs entered the Bernard Kerr Cup playing a fourball better ball Stableford format. The winners with 43 points were Jim and Penny Tyrrell. There was a tie for second place with two pairs scoring 42 points, however Peter and Sylvia Billcliff took the runners-up spot on countback from Allen and Fee Blackwell.

The juniors played for the Harry Constable Trophy. Miles Davis was the winner with a score of 38 points. Elias Wood took the runners up spot scoring 35 points and in third place was Lawrence Patten with 27 points.

Other Results: Wednesday Rabbits 14th May – 1st Place – Simon Metcalf (42 pts), 2nd Place – Matthew Perrett (38 pts), 3rd Place – Roger Bennison (38 pts). Wednesday Rabbits 28th May – 1st Place – Goran Lundin (40 pts), 2nd Place – Bill Hards (35 pts), 3rd Place – David Butcher (35 pts).