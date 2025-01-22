Crowborough Beacon unveils 'Festival of Golf' plans after record-breaking year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crowborough Beacon Golf Club will build on a record-breaking year with a six-day golf extravaganza in summer 2025, the Sussex venue has announced.

‘The Beacon’s Festival of Golf’ is the latest innovation from the club after it enjoyed unprecedented success over the last 12 months – which saw all-time high green fee revenues recorded and membership numbers near capacity, prompting the introduction of a formal waiting list.

Record-breaking demand for membership has been partly attributed to the club’s events calendar, with an exciting schedule for both members and guests across 2024 set to continue into the new year.

Approximately one third of Crowborough Beacon’s 700 members are now in the ‘intermediate’ category (ages 18-40), highlighting the emergence of a new generation within the club’s membership. Meanwhile, the club also increased its female membership by 35 per cent across 2024.

Dowrick said: “We are delighted with the success we have seen in 2024, both as we aim to boost green-fee sales and seek to build the strongest and most diverse membership in the club’s history. We are very pleased with the results we are seeing in both areas and will work hard to ensure the club and member experience keeps improving in 2025.

“The festival is a great example of the additions and introductions we are working hard to bring to the table, ensuring that we continue to give back to our members with new experiences and make sure Crowborough Beacon remains a club we can all feel proud to belong to.”

Taking place from June 7-12, The Beacon’s Festival of Golf will centre around six consecutive days of inclusive competition across a wide range of individual and team events. The event provides visiting golfers with the opportunity to experience a premium heathland course at exceptional value, while members can also take advantage of heavily discounted entry fees for all six competitive events.

Highlights will include the comeback of the popular Beacon Trophy – a tournament for golfers with a handicap of 6.4 or better. The event will be returning in 2025 with a twist, with male and female golfers competing side by side with women’s event The Beacon Salver being played at the same time.

A prizegiving ceremony will bring festivities to a close on June 12, with the whole family invited to enjoy a BBQ on the clubhouse terrace.

All profits raised by the week celebration will be reinvested straight back into the club, used to fund projects centring on bunker improvement and cart path replacements.

Crowborough Beacon’s par-71 course has been developed by renowned architects including Harry Colt and Alister MacKenzie since the club was founded in 1895, though the identity of the original designer remains shrouded in mystery.

Famed for its dramatic landscape and panoramic views at one of the highest points in Sussex, the club is also known as a favourite of legendary author and Sherlock Holmes creator Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, who served as club captain in the early 20th century.

For more information about Crowborough Beacon Golf Club, click here.