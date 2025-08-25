Cuckfield CC lose to Three Bridges CC in tense finish

Cuckfield CC lost by four runs at home to Three Bridges – and still have a bit to do to make sure they avoid Sussex Premier League relegation.

Cuckfield faced rivals Three Bridges in a crucial contest. Cuckfield needed a win to help secure their place in the Premier League for 2026.

Bridges skipper Walker won the toss and decided to have a bat on a usually good looking pitch at Cuckfield. Gibson (0-43) and Will Galbraith-Gibbons (5-44) opened the bowling for the home side and started well, regularly beating the bat.

Cuckfield in action v Bognor earlier in the season | Martin Denyer

In the 4th over, Galbraith-Gibbons made the breakthrough bowling Tangirala for 6. Two overs later, he took the scalp of Bridges captain Walker and Bridges were 17-2. In his next over, Galbraith-Gibbons removed Russell.

The top three all out and Bridges total was 20, a rebuild was needed. Beaufort (36) and Cowdrey (11) began this and looked to put pressure on the Cuckfield openers. However, Cowdrey hit one straight to point and Galbraith-Gibbons had his fourth wicket in 6 overs.

Golding (87) joined Beaufort at the crease and the pair continued to absorb the pressure being applied by the Cuckfield bowlers. Rogers (2-46) and Barker (1-41) replaced Gibson and Galbraith-Gibbons and bowled very tightly, making the Bridges batters work hard for their runs.

After a partnership of 44, Beaufort was caught at mid off leaving Bridges 82-5. Four balls later, Rogers removed Brown for no score and Bridges were 82-6. Cuckfield were now confident that they could continue to apply the pressure and bowl Bridges out cheaply. Golding and Blandford (45) had other ideas though. The pair were cautious, getting themselves in and then cashing in on bad balls.

They had a fantastic partnership of 99 which rebuilt the innings completely. Towards the end of the innings the Bridges batters began to take risks and try to get their total north of 250, an important cameo from Cave (33) helped Bridges to reach 253-9 from their 50 overs.

Cuckfield began their chase with Rogers (5) and Cambridge (50) opening the batting. The innings got off to a less than ideal start when Rogers was caught for 5, Cuckfield 7-1. Galbraith-Gibbons (26) joined Cambridge and the pair played sensibly, respecting good bowling but taking advantage of looser deliveries. They had a partnership of 85 before Galbraith-Gibbons was out LBW. Cambridge also fell LBW two overs later, Naude (3-37) taking both wickets to change the run chase completely.

Mole (47) and Graham (5) found themselves at the crease, looking to build another strong partnership. Graham however fell to Arran Brown (1-57), Cuckfield now 104-4. Gibson (34) batted nicely with Mole, steadily knocking off the runs required. Four balls before drinks though, he chopped on to his own stumps and Cuckfield were 164-5.

Wickets were now falling at regular intervals and Cuckfield needed a big partnership. This didn’t happen though, batters made starts but then lost wickets at crucial times. Drew (27) got Cuckfield up to 223 but when he got out the home side now had three wickets in hand and needed 31 runs.

Hardwicke (32) took ownership and was steadily scoring runs to reduced the required total. Run rate was not an issue, Cuckfield simply had to keep their wickets. Unfortunately Cuckfield lost two more, now 247-9 needing seven runs off the last over.

Two singles were scored in the first two balls. Hardwicke on strike, looked to hit the ball over extra cover searching for a boundary but didn’t get it over. It was caught by Golding and Cuckfield were all out for 249, 4 runs short.

An agonising loss for Cuckfield, now 36 points ahead of relegation in 7th place with a big game against Ifield who sit in 9th place on Saturday 30th August.

Cuckfield 2nd XI Vs Seaford 1st XI

Cuckfield 2XI made the trip to the South Coast to face fellow relegation rivals Seaford.

Captain Dom Sear won the toss and chose to bat on a pitch the team expected would deteriorate as the game went on. The Cuckfield top order, however, struggled to adjust to the challenging surface, one that Seaford have grown well accustomed to exploiting over the years.

Despite some determined resistance from Sear (59*), Cuckfield slumped to 58–8 by the drinks break. With the help of tailenders Candfield and Slinger, Sear steered the visitors to a more competitive total of 130. The standout bowlers for Seaford were Sapwell (9-2-29-3) and Goddard (8-5-7-2).

In reply, Seaford’s top order rode their luck, several shots falling safely into gaps around the Salts. Candfield (9-1-39-3) produced early chances and fought hard for Cuckfield, but it proved to be a tough day for the visitors. Seaford eventually reached the target six wickets down, with no individual score of real significance.

Cuckfield will look to regroup quickly ahead of next week’s crucial home fixture against Rottingdean, where only thirty points will do.

Cuckfield 3rd XI Vs Portslade 2nd XI

Cuckfield 3s vs Portslade 2s: A Comfortable Win, With Complimentary Heart Palpations

Venue: The idyllic, if slightly nerve-shredding, Cuckfield CC

Result: Cuckfield 3s Won by 5 Wickets

In the genteel world of village cricket, the Cuckfield 3rd XI have perfected the art of the theatrical production. Yesterday’s performance against Portslade 2’s was a classic in three acts: a bowling masterpiece, a batting masterclass, and a final act of sheer, unadulterated melodrama.

Act I: *The Shepherding of Portslade* Portslade arrived with a philosophy as simple as it was brutal: swing hard, and swing often. For a few overs, it worked. The ball flew to the boundary on our famously fast outfield, and the score rattled along with carefree abandon. Enter S. Shepherd (5/33). With the precision of a master watchmaker and the menace of a bouncer at a nightclub, Shepherd dismantled the top order, picking off batsmen at regular intervals to leave the visitors reeling at 85/6.

The lower order hinted at resistance, but they were met with a brick wall of bowling from M. Power (2/18), the miserly R. Taites (1/6), and the Sheldon brothers (B. 1/23, S. 1/10). This, combined with a fielding display so sharp we didn't drop a single chance (let that be noted in the official minutes), restricted Portslade to a decidedly sub-par 148 all out.

Act II: The Mayers Show After tea, openers E. Buckeridge and B. Sheldon set about the chase with gusto. A brisk 18 was on the board before Buckeridge (9), in a moment that shocked all who know him, fancied a bit of angling outside off and was caught behind. A slight tremor of concern was swiftly silenced by the arrival of S. Mayers. What followed was not an innings; it was a statement. Mayers (55) treated the bowling with glorious contempt, dispatching it to all corners of the common.

In a sublime partnership of 85 with the steadfast B. Sheldon (33), she made a tricky chase look like a casual net session. At 103/2, the only question was which pub to go to first.

Act III: *The Traditional Cuckfield Collapse (Abridged Version)* But this is Cuckfield. We don't do straightforward. We specialise in drama. First, Sheldon was run out. Then Mayers, her glorious work done, departed. Then, in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it flurry of panic, two more wickets fell. From a position of serene dominance at 103/2, we found ourselves at a palpitation-inducing 134/5. The Portslade fielders found their voices, hopes were raised, and the familiar scent of an improbable choke filled the air.

Thankfully, our protagonists from the first act were on hand to provide the denouement. S. Shepherd (8*) and M. Power (6*) emerged, calmed the collective nerves, and expertly guided us over the line in the 30th over without further alarm.

A superb win, then, built on a magnificent bowling display and a brilliant innings from Mayers, and garnished with just enough self-inflicted drama to remind us who we are. We take this winning momentum into next week’s enthralling away fixture against league leaders Lindfield. They’ve been warned: we can win with style, and we can win with a thrillingly unnecessary plot twist.

Players of the Match: S. Shepherd for his decisive 5-wicket haul that set the stage. A standing ovation also for S. Mayers for her match-defining 55.