Slinfold Golf day

Cuckfield Golf Society's latest Golf day was held at Slinfold Golf and Country club on the 26th of July.

The day was being sponsored by Paul Masson Funerals of Haywards Heath who we thank for their continued support.

After the rain the previous day the weather was warm and sunny which in turn led to the course being in good condition.

Captain Steve Young with winner Mark Leach

Twenty three members were playing, but at the end it was Mark Leach winning his second event this year with 37pts, a close second with 33pts was Jimmy Stakim,

Mark also won the NTP in 3 and Howard Duff the longest drive with a few fun prizes being won on all par 3 holes.

Everyone enjoyed a Fish and Chip supper after with a little lubrication and the day ending with the presentation to the winners.

Our Facebook page gives all the information of past and future Golf Days for all keen Golfers.