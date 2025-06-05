Cuckfield Golf Society hold golf day at Seaford Head
The day was sponsored by Julian Corbin, who was thanked for his support.
It was breezy and showery at the start of the day but cleared up into a lovely warm and sunny afternoon.
Eighteen members were playing and finding the course in good condition, which was reflected in a lot of good scores being returned .
Howard Duff won his second golf day in a row with 42 points and the longest drive.
Other good scores were from Martin Vincent, 39pts, Shaun Cox, 38pts, Sean Cufley, 37pts – Sean also winning the nearest the pin in three.
In the absence of the captain, Jimmy Stakim and sponsor Juilan presented the prizes.