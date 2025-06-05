Cuckfield Golf Society hold golf day at Seaford Head

Cuckfield Golf Society's latest Golf day was at Seaford Head Golf Club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day was sponsored by Julian Corbin, who was thanked for his support.

It was breezy and showery at the start of the day but cleared up into a lovely warm and sunny afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eighteen members were playing and finding the course in good condition, which was reflected in a lot of good scores being returned .

The CGS presentation at Seaford Head

Howard Duff won his second golf day in a row with 42 points and the longest drive.

Other good scores were from Martin Vincent, 39pts, Shaun Cox, 38pts, Sean Cufley, 37pts – Sean also winning the nearest the pin in three.

In the absence of the captain, Jimmy Stakim and sponsor Juilan presented the prizes.