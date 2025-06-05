Cuckfield Golf Society hold golf day at Seaford Head

By Kenneth Gregory
Contributor
Published 5th Jun 2025, 15:11 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 11:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Cuckfield Golf Society's latest Golf day was at Seaford Head Golf Club.

The day was sponsored by Julian Corbin, who was thanked for his support.

It was breezy and showery at the start of the day but cleared up into a lovely warm and sunny afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eighteen members were playing and finding the course in good condition, which was reflected in a lot of good scores being returned .

The CGS presentation at Seaford HeadThe CGS presentation at Seaford Head
The CGS presentation at Seaford Head

Howard Duff won his second golf day in a row with 42 points and the longest drive.

Other good scores were from Martin Vincent, 39pts, Shaun Cox, 38pts, Sean Cufley, 37pts – Sean also winning the nearest the pin in three.

In the absence of the captain, Jimmy Stakim and sponsor Juilan presented the prizes.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice