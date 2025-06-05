Cuckfield Golf Society holds golf day at Seaford Head
Cuckfield Golf Society's latest Golf day last week was at Seaford Head Golf Club.
The day being sponsored by Julian Corbin who we thank. The weather started breezy and showery but cleared up into a lovely warm sunny afternoon.
Eighteen members were playing and finding the course in good condition which reflected in a lot of good scores being returned .
Howard Duff winning his second Golf day in a row with 42pts and longest drive other good scores were Martin Vincent 39pts Shaun Cox 38pts Sean Cufley 37pts also winning the nearest the pin in 3.
In the absence of the Captain, Jimmy Stakim and the sponsor Juilan presented the prizes.