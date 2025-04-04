Cuckfield Golf Society stage competitive day at Hollingbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cuckfield Golf Society held their latest golf day at the lovely Hollingbury Golf Club.

The day was sponsored by Goldsmith Roofing Ltd who were thanked for their continued support.

Captain Tim Radmall welcolmed 16 members on what turned out to be a lovely afternoon after a damp and cloudy start to the day.

The course was in fine condition, which reflected in a lot of good scores being returned.

The winner receives his prize at the CGS golf day

The day's winner with 40 points was Andy Goldsmith. Ju Corbin was a close second with 36. Robin Beer and Shaun Cox both came in with 34.

The longest drive contest won by Jimmy Stakim; Andy won nearest the pin in three.

A lovely meal and presentations completed the day.