Cuckfield Golf Society's latest Golf Day
Cuckfield Golf Societys latest Golf day was held at Singing Hills Golf club on 25th of July.
The day was sponsored by Don Rogers who we thank for his continued suupport. Captain Tim Radmall welcolmed 18 members to play the Lake and River Courses on a lovely warm and sunny day with the courses in good condition which refected in the scores returned. Steve Gray won the day with 35pts with Tim 2nd with 34pts and Steve Anthony 3rd with 33pts.
The team winners with a combined score of 89pts were Shaun Cox Steve Anthony and Simon Buckman,longest drive went to Steve Gray and Simon and myself winning nearest the pin in 2 Ju Corbin winning nearest the pin in 3 and this months booby prize going to Martin Sheldon. A lovely meal and presentation of prizes completed a lovely day.