Cuckfield Tennis Club Juniors serve up a superb championship

They were competing across two age categories, under eighteen and under twelve. Well done to all the junior who took part and made the event such a success. The club hopes to make it a regular annual event.

In the under 18 category the players competed in a round robin format, playing tie breaks to 10 points. The top two players in each group progressed to a semi final before finishing with the final two players battling it out for the title.

In a repeat of the final group stage fixture, the final was a hotly contested final between Jolyon Campbell-Smith and Oscar Jespersen. Oscar took the initiative this time around, building a strong lead before sealing victory with a well placed volley after some good build up play.