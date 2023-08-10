Cuckfield Tennis Club Juniors serve up a superb championship

They were competing across two age categories, under eighteen and under twelve. Well done to all the junior who took part and made the event such a success. The club hopes to make it a regular annual event.
In the under 18 category the players competed in a round robin format, playing tie breaks to 10 points. The top two players in each group progressed to a semi final before finishing with the final two players battling it out for the title.
In a repeat of the final group stage fixture, the final was a hotly contested final between Jolyon Campbell-Smith and Oscar Jespersen. Oscar took the initiative this time around, building a strong lead before sealing victory with a well placed volley after some good build up play.
The 12 and under category produced some fantastic tennis, especially considering that some of the players hadn’t competed before. Winning all of his matches, Richard Mellor took the title and in a close second was Oliver Keynton, who battled through his final match to secure his position as runnerup.