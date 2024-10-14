Cuckfield Triumphs in intervillage tennis tournament after 14-year wait

By Duncan Tanner
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2024, 12:04 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 09:24 BST
Cuckfield Lawn Tennis Club secured a long-awaited victory in the annual intervillage tennis tournament on September 22, their first win since 2010.

The round-robin event featured men’s, ladies’, and mixed doubles, with Haywards Heath finishing second, Lindfield third, and Horsted Keynes fourth.

Despite the occasional rain delay, the tournament was completed in good spirits, with all players showing impressive skill and sportsmanship.

The matches were played in a competitive yet friendly atmosphere, showcasing the strong camaraderie between the local clubs.

Trophy presentation to Cuckfield Club captain Alex Berridge (right)Trophy presentation to Cuckfield Club captain Alex Berridge (right)
Trophy presentation to Cuckfield Club captain Alex Berridge (right)

Cuckfield Club captain Alex Berridge expressed his pride in Cuckfield’s achievement, saying: “It’s fantastic to finally bring the trophy back home after such a long wait. Everyone gave their best, and the team spirit was incredible.”

Trophy presentation to Cuckfield Club captain Alex Berridge (right) Credit: Cuckfield Tennis club

The event highlighted the thriving tennis community in Mid Sussex, with plans already in motion for next year’s competition.

To find out more about playing tennis in Cuckfield, visit: https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/CuckfieldTennis/Membership/Join

Rain didn't stop play - for long! Credit: Cuckfield Tennis Club

