Cuckfield Triumphs in intervillage tennis tournament after 14-year wait
The round-robin event featured men’s, ladies’, and mixed doubles, with Haywards Heath finishing second, Lindfield third, and Horsted Keynes fourth.
Despite the occasional rain delay, the tournament was completed in good spirits, with all players showing impressive skill and sportsmanship.
The matches were played in a competitive yet friendly atmosphere, showcasing the strong camaraderie between the local clubs.
Cuckfield Club captain Alex Berridge expressed his pride in Cuckfield’s achievement, saying: “It’s fantastic to finally bring the trophy back home after such a long wait. Everyone gave their best, and the team spirit was incredible.”
Trophy presentation to Cuckfield Club captain Alex Berridge (right) Credit: Cuckfield Tennis club
The event highlighted the thriving tennis community in Mid Sussex, with plans already in motion for next year’s competition.
To find out more about playing tennis in Cuckfield, visit: https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/CuckfieldTennis/Membership/Join
Rain didn't stop play - for long! Credit: Cuckfield Tennis Club