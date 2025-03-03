Cup semi-final action for Horsham 5s darts players

Knockout & Consolation Cups.

The top two in the A Division, Southwater Club B and Shelley Arms A, clashed in the semi-finals of the Jack Tofts Cup.

With the help of two 180s from Rob Metcalfe, Shelley Arms A made it through to the final with a 5-2 victory. The other semi-final was contested by Southwater Club A and Ashington Club. In a close game Ashington Club made it a miserable night for the Southwater teams, winning 4-3.

There were 180s for each side Riley Darkins for Southwater and Josh Mauger for Ashington Club.

In the second round robin of the Mick Edwards Plate, Shelley Arms B hosted The Plough. The visitors came out on top with a 5-2 win. Tommy Gander hit a 180 for The Plough. This result sets up a winner-takes-all match in the third round robin as The Plough host The Malt Shovel in the last game.

RESULTS

Jack Tofts Cup Semi Finals

Southwater Club A 3 Ashington Club 4

Southwater Club B 2 Shelley Arms A 5

Mick Edwards Plate 2nd Round Robin

Shelley Arms B 2 The Plough 5

180s

Tommy Gander - The Plough

Riley Darkins - Southwater Club A

Josh Mauger - Ashington Club

Rob Metcalfe - Shelley Arms A x 2