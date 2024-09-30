Cup-tie blitz for Yapton

By Anthony Mustard
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2024, 10:36 BST
Yapton Res 5, Wisborough Green 1 West Sx Lge Div 3 Cup, 1st round After a goal-less first half, the tie burst into life with two quick strikes from Marcus Sanders. Then Eddie Manwell, Connor Jones and Paul Middleton wrapped up a victory.

In Division 3 (Central) Yapton 3rd team won 4-2 away to Pulborough and began well when Josh Dean and Frankie Walsh converted assists from Kieran Mills.

They were 2-1 up at the interval and Pulborough drew level in the second half before Dean grabbed another from an Aaron Tague free kick and Dean helped Walsh to get his second.

The task was made easier by the form of goalkeeper Jake Dean, who made a number of fine saves.

